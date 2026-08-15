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US visa rule change? Embassy clarifies whether minors need to be present for in-person interviews, a rule parents often miss

US visa rule change? Embassy clarifies whether minors need to be present for in-person interviews, a rule parents often miss

The clarification came through a "Visa Friday" video shared by the embassy on X, addressing what appears to be a common assumption among parents that very young children may be exempt from the requirement

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 15, 2026 5:00 AM IST
US visa rule change? Embassy clarifies whether minors need to be present for in-person interviews, a rule parents often missUS visa process gets clearer for minors

Parents applying for a US visa on behalf of their children cannot attend the consular interview alone, not even if the child is a newborn. The US Embassy in India has issued a clear reminder that every minor visa applicant, regardless of age, must appear in person at the interview window.

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The clarification came through a "Visa Friday" video shared by the embassy on X, addressing what appears to be a common assumption among parents that very young children may be exempt from the requirement. "It is mandatory for the visa officer to see all applicants of every age during the interview process," the embassy stated, specifically naming both newborns and 17-year-olds as examples.

Why the embassy is emphasising this

The in-person interview requirement for minors is tied to the consular process itself — an officer must physically see every applicant before a visa can be issued. The embassy described the interview as one of the most consequential steps in the entire visa application process, noting that it serves the broader goals of border security, national security and public safety.

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"Keeping America's border secure is of utmost importance," the embassy said, adding that the Department of State is committed to upholding high standards through its visa vetting process.

What parents should do

Anyone scheduling a US visa appointment for a minor — whether a newborn, a young child or a teenager approaching 18- should plan for the child to be physically present at the consular interview. A parent or guardian alone cannot fulfil the requirement on the child's behalf.

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The embassy's message was unambiguous: age is not a valid reason to skip the in-person interview. The requirement applies from the very first days of a child's life through to the day before they turn 18.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 15, 2026 5:00 AM IST
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