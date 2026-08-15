US visa rule change? Embassy clarifies whether minors need to be present for in-person interviews, a rule parents often miss

Parents applying for a US visa on behalf of their children cannot attend the consular interview alone, not even if the child is a newborn. The US Embassy in India has issued a clear reminder that every minor visa applicant, regardless of age, must appear in person at the interview window.
The clarification came through a "Visa Friday" video shared by the embassy on X, addressing what appears to be a common assumption among parents that very young children may be exempt from the requirement. "It is mandatory for the visa officer to see all applicants of every age during the interview process," the embassy stated, specifically naming both newborns and 17-year-olds as examples.