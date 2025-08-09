US visa rule change may force students to reapply mid-course, Indians most at risk

A US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) proposal to impose fixed-term limits on F-1 student and J-1 exchange visitor visas has cleared White House review, paving the way for its public release and raising concerns for Indian students — the largest international student group in America.

According to Bloomberg Law, the rule would replace the current “duration of status” system, which allows foreign students and exchange visitors to remain in the US for as long as they are enrolled in academic programs or internships. Under the proposal, stays would be capped at a fixed number of years, after which extensions must be sought — even if the academic program is incomplete.

The DHS sent the proposal to the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs on June 27, with the review concluding Thursday. The next step is publication for public comment.

The policy echoes a 2020 Trump-era plan that sought to limit stays to two or four years based on the course of study or nationality. That earlier version was met with opposition from universities and education groups, who warned it could cause uncertainty, disrupt research, and deter international enrolments. The Biden administration withdrew the rule in 2021.

Its revival signals renewed interest in time-bound restrictions for academic nonimmigrant visas, despite concerns from higher education advocates.

Indian nationals, who accounted for over 4.2 lakh enrolments in 2024, could be significantly affected if the proposal becomes law. Universities, particularly those with high proportions of international students, are expected to closely watch the public comment process and lobby for revisions.