US visa updates for Indians: $250 fee, stricter interview rules, passport delivery changes

If you are planning to apply for a U.S. visa from India, several key updates are set to take effect in the coming months. The process now includes a new fee introduced by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), changes in passport collection procedures, and revisions to the Interview Waiver (Dropbox) programme. Understanding these updates is crucial to avoiding delays or complications in your application.

No more third-party passport collection

From August 1, 2025, third parties will no longer be allowed to pick up passports from visa application centres, except for applicants under 18 years of age.

Requirements:

Applicants must either collect their passports in person or opt for the paid delivery service.

For minors, a parent or guardian can collect the passport, but a letter of authority signed by both parents is mandatory. Email copies or scanned versions will not be accepted.

Optional paid passport delivery

The U.S. Embassy has introduced a paid service to have passports delivered directly to your home or office.

Cost: ₹1,200 per applicant

Introduction of the Visa Integrity Fee

A new Visa Integrity Fee has been introduced under the "One Big Beautiful Bill" passed on July 4, 2025.

Amount: $250 for most non-immigrant visa applications

Effective: October 1, 2025

Purpose: To support additional security screening, improve visa process integrity, and offset administrative costs. Applicants who comply with visa regulations may be eligible for a refund, though details are yet to be announced.

Changes to the Interview Waiver Program

From September 2, 2025, the scope of the Interview Waiver Program (Dropbox) will be reduced.

Most applicants who previously could skip in-person interviews will now need to appear at a U.S. Embassy or Consulate.

Affected visas: H, L, F, M, J, E, and O categories Advertisement

Age exemptions removed: Children under 14 and adults over 79 must now attend interviews in person.

Visa categories still exempt from in-person interviews:

A-1 and A-2 visas

Certain C-3 visas

G-1 to G-4 visas

NATO-1 to NATO-6 visas

TECRO E-1 visa

What remains unchanged

Visa fee validity: Payments remain valid for 365 days

Appointment scheduling: Bookings continue via the official portal

Document requirements: No changes

If your Dropbox appointment was cancelled

For applicants with Dropbox appointments cancelled in August or September 2025:

Check the official cancellation notice in your email Log in to your visa profile and reschedule Complete the updated eligibility questions and restart the process

Applicants are advised to always check the official U.S. Embassy or Consulate websites for the latest instructions.