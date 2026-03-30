US visa wait time: This Indian city offers the earliest interview slots; Check details

Indian travellers planning a trip to the United States are facing long and uneven wait times for visitor visas, with queues stretching up to nine months in some cities, according to the latest data from the Department’s Global Visa Wait Times.

Mumbai currently shows the longest delay, with both the average wait time and the next available B1/B2 visa interview slot at nine months. In New Delhi, applicants face a shorter but still significant timeline, with the next available appointment at seven months.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The data, updated monthly, reflects interview availability across US embassies and consulates, though officials note that timelines may shift as new slots are released.

Wait times vary sharply by city

Across other centres, Hyderabad shows an average wait of 6.5 months, with the next available appointment at eight months. Kolkata lists a 6.5-month next slot, while Chennai stands out with a relatively shorter wait time of around three months.

The variation suggests that applicants may be able to secure earlier interview dates by opting for a different consulate, depending on availability.

Student and work visas are moving faster

In contrast, student visa categories (F, M, J) continue to see significantly shorter wait times. New Delhi shows availability in less than half a month, while Mumbai has a two-month wait, and Hyderabad has a wait of around 2.5 months.

Advertisement

Work visas, including H, L, O, P and Q categories, are also moving faster. New Delhi and Mumbai show availability in about one month, Hyderabad at three months, and Kolkata at 1.5 months.

Crew and transit visas remain among the quickest, with most cities offering appointments within a month or less.

Timelines subject to change

The Department of State said the wait times are indicative and based on data from the previous month. Embassies and consulates continue to release new appointment slots, allowing applicants to reschedule if earlier dates become available.

“The average wait times we report do not guarantee a visa applicant will get an appointment within a specific time.”

The latest data underscores sustained demand for visitor visas across major Indian cities, even as student and employment-linked categories move more quickly. Applicants are advised to monitor official booking systems regularly for updates.