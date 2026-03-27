US widens visa screening from March 30: Social media checks now span these categories; Check details

The United States will broaden its visa screening process from March 30, bringing social media activity and applicants’ wider online presence under mandatory review for a larger set of visa categories, according to the State Department.

The updated framework will apply to applicants appearing at US consulates overseas, covering categories such as A-3, C-3 domestic workers, G-5, H-3, H-4 dependents of H-3, K visas, Q, R, S, T and U. This marks an expansion of an existing system already in place for student and exchange visas (F, M, J) since June 2025 and for H-1B visa holders and their dependents since December 2025.

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As part of the revised process, applicants will be required to make their social media profiles publicly accessible. Officials will examine online activity, content and digital footprints as part of background checks.

What are the new categories?

In a formal statement, the department said: “To facilitate this vetting, all applicants for A-3, C-3 (if a domestic worker), G-5, H-3, H-4 dependents of H-3, K-1, K-2, K-3, Q, R-1, R-2, S, T, U, H-1B, H-4, F, M, and J nonimmigrant visas are instructed to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media profiles to ‘public’ or ‘open.’”

Officials said the move reflects a broader effort to incorporate all available data points into visa decisions. “The Department uses all available information in visa screening and vetting to identify visa applicants who are inadmissible to the United States, including those who pose a threat to U.S. national security or public safety. We conduct thorough vetting of all visa applicants.”

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Reinforcing the security focus, the department added: “Every visa adjudication is a national security decision. The United States must be vigilant during the visa issuance process to ensure that those applying for admission into the United States do not intend to harm Americans and our national interests, and that all applicants credibly establish their eligibility for the visa sought, including that they intend to engage in activities consistent with the terms for their admission.”