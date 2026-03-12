US WISA bill explained: What the new bill means for H-1B visas and Indian professionals in the US

A proposed immigration reform in the United States is drawing strong interest among Indian professionals and students, as lawmakers move to reconsider several restrictions imposed on the H-1B visa programme last year.

The proposed legislation, known as the Welcoming International Success Act (WISA), seeks to roll back changes introduced in 2025 that significantly increased the cost and complexity of employer hiring of foreign workers.

Advertisement

The bill has been introduced in the US House of Representatives by Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman. If the proposal eventually becomes law, it could soften some of the restrictions that have raised concerns among international workers, particularly Indians, who represent the largest share of H-1B visa recipients.

What the WISA bill proposes

The WISA proposal aims to reverse key measures introduced by the Donald Trump administration in September 2025 that tightened the H-1B visa framework.

Under those rules, companies filing new H-1B petitions were required to pay a $100,000 fee, while additional wage conditions were imposed on firms sponsoring foreign professionals.

Another major change was the introduction of a wage-weighted lottery system, which gave preference to applicants with higher salary offers. The administration argued that the policy would prevent businesses from replacing American workers with lower-paid foreign employees.

Advertisement

However, critics said the rules created significant barriers for organisations that rely heavily on international talent, including technology companies, universities, hospitals and research institutions.

The WISA bill aims to undo several of these measures. If passed, it could cancel the September 2025 immigration proclamation, reduce or eliminate the steep employer filing fee, and relax wage requirements that currently make hiring foreign professionals more difficult.

Why the proposal matters for Indians

Changes to the H-1B programme are particularly significant for India, as Indian nationals dominate the category.

More than 70% of H-1B visas issued annually go to Indians. Estimates suggest that around 7.3 lakh H-1B visa holders currently live in the United States, along with approximately 5.5 lakh dependents, including spouses and children.

Advertisement

Saurabh Arora, Founder and CEO of University Living, said the proposal is attracting attention largely because of India’s large presence in the programme.

“The proposed WISA bill comes at a time when Indian talent already plays a significant role in the U.S. workforce. Indians account for nearly 70-75% of all H-1B visas issued annually, making them the largest beneficiaries of the program,” he said.

He also noted that the US remains the preferred education destination for Indian students.

“At the same time, the U.S. remains the top study destination for Indian students, with over 3.5 lakh Indian students currently enrolled across American universities, according to the Open Doors report.”

Study-to-work pathway

For thousands of Indian students studying in the United States, the H-1B visa is often the next step after completing their education.

“For many of these students, the H-1B pathway acts as an important bridge between education and long-term professional opportunities,” Arora explained.

Industries such as technology, engineering, finance and healthcare depend heavily on skilled international professionals, many of whom come from India.

Because of this reliance, shifts in US immigration policies often shape how students and professionals plan their education and career trajectories abroad.

Advertisement

“Any legislative effort aimed at streamlining visa pathways or bringing greater predictability to the H-1B ecosystem will therefore be closely watched by both students and working professionals,” he said.

Still far from becoming law

Despite the attention surrounding the proposal, the WISA bill is still at an early stage of the legislative process.

“It is still at a discussion stage,” Arora noted, adding that the final impact will depend on how the bill evolves during debate in Congress.

To become law, the proposal must first pass the House of Representatives, then the US Senate, and finally receive the President's approval.

Until that happens, the stricter H-1B regulations introduced in 2025 will remain in place. Still, for many Indian professionals and students considering careers in the United States, the WISA proposal is already being viewed as a potential shift in the future direction of the H-1B visa system.

(With inputs from Roshni Chakrabarty)