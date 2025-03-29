USCIS begins rolling out H-1B visa lottery results: Selected? This is what you need to do next

With the FY 2026 H-1B lottery results now rolling out in phases, thousands of applicants are logging into their USCIS accounts to check their registration status. Whether you’ve been selected or are still waiting, knowing what each status means — and what action to take — is key to staying on track.

Related Articles

What each USCIS status means

Once logged in, your USCIS account will display one of the following statuses, (information according to Richards and Jurusik Immigration Law)

Submitted : Your registration is still being considered for future selection rounds. Stay alert — additional lotteries may follow if the visa cap isn't met.

Selected : Congratulations — you're eligible to file an H-1B cap-subject petition. Filing opens April 1, 2025.

Not Selected : Your registration wasn't picked this year. You may still explore alternative pathways like Day 1 CPT, employer-sponsored green cards, or reapplying next season.

Denied – Duplicate Registration : Multiple entries for the same individual from the same registrant have been disqualified. USCIS only allows one registration per person per employer.

Invalidated – Failed Payment : Your payment didn’t go through, and the registration has been cancelled.

Deleted : Your registration was removed and is no longer being considered.

Processing Submission: USCIS is still reviewing your entry. This is common during batch announcements — keep checking for updates.

For those selected: The filing window opens April 1

If you’ve been selected in the lottery, here’s what you need to do next:

Submit Form I-129 using the updated FY 2026 edition

Pay the correct filing fees as per the revised structure effective April 1, 2025

Send your petition to the new USCIS lockbox facility designated for H-1B cap filings

Errors in the form edition, fee amount, or mailing address may lead to processing delays or outright rejections.

Key changes for FY 2026 applicants

New filing fees kick in starting April 1. Ensure you're using the updated Form I-129 edition and paying the revised fees.

New mailing locations : USCIS will no longer accept paper petitions at service centres. All cap-subject H-1B petitions must be sent to designated lockbox facilities.

Delays in receipt notices: Due to the volume of petitions, Form I-797 Notices of Action may take longer to arrive. If your delivery is confirmed but no notice is received within 30 days, contact the USCIS Contact Center.

Checklist for next steps