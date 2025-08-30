The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has resumed personal neighbourhood investigations for applicants seeking naturalization, ending a general waiver that had been in place for decades. The agency will now verify applicants’ residency, employment, and moral character as part of its eligibility checks.

Under Section 335(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), USCIS is authorised to investigate an applicant’s place of residence and employment, typically covering at least five years prior to filing. These checks are designed to confirm that applicants meet statutory requirements, demonstrate attachment to the U.S. Constitution, and align with principles of good order and national security.

By resuming neighborhood investigations, USCIS will scrutinize:



☑️alien’s residency

☑️good moral character

☑️attachment to the U.S. Constitution &

☑️disposition to the good order & happiness of the United States.



While the agency had previously relied on FBI biometric and criminal background checks, the new guidance directs officers to apply neighbourhood investigations on a case-by-case basis. USCIS said it “will immediately end the general waiver of neighbourhood investigations to fully ensure that aliens applying for naturalization meet statutory requirements, including, but not limited to, full attachment to the principles of the U.S. Constitution and well disposed to the good order and happiness of the United States.”

Applicants may be asked to provide testimonial letters from neighbours, employers, co-workers, or business associates to help officers assess their eligibility. The agency noted that submitting such evidence proactively with the naturalization application may help avoid delays or additional information requests.

USCIS clarified that the guidance is for internal use and will be reflected in the USCIS Policy Manual. It emphasised that the memorandum does not create enforceable rights for applicants or third parties, leaving discretionary decisions to individual officers.