VFS Global issues advisory for Middle East visa applicants amid ongoing Iran conflict 

With airspace closures and mass flight cancellations disrupting travel across West Asia, VFS Global has issued an advisory for visa applicants in the Middle East, urging them to check for updates before visiting application centres.

In a post on X, VFS Global said: “Important update for our applicants in the Middle East We remain fully aligned with directives of the local authorities to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our applicants, employees, and community. As local authority guidelines may evolve, we request you to visit our website www.vfsglobal.com for the latest updates on our service adjustments and important information before you visit our Visa Application Centre. Thank you for your understanding.”

We have an important update for our applicants in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/pO0IVVfHfk — VFS Global (@VFSGlobal) March 1, 2026

The advisory comes amid widespread aviation disruption triggered by escalating tensions in the region. Airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East have significantly impacted flight operations.

MEA issues an advisory too

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday also urged foreign nationals stranded in India due to the unfolding crisis to approach immigration authorities for assistance.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said Indian airlines are expected to cancel 444 international flights on Sunday.

In a post on X, the ministry said: “Due to airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East, 410 flights of domestic carriers were cancelled on 28 February, and 444 flights are expected to be cancelled on 1 March.”

Air India confirmed it had cancelled 22 additional international services for Sunday, taking the total number of overseas cancellations announced so far to 50 because of the Middle East crisis.

Airports across the country reported passenger congestion as schedules shifted rapidly. At Chennai Airport, 18 international flights operating between Chennai and Gulf countries were cancelled, according to airport sources. Authorities advised passengers travelling overseas, particularly through West Asian transit hubs, to check with their respective airlines before heading to the airport.

Tiruchirappalli Airport said Air India Express operating on the Dubai–Tiruchirappalli sector on Sunday had been cancelled and urged passengers to confirm flight status in advance.

International carriers, including Emirates, Etihad, IndiGo and Gulf Air, have also cancelled services.

The disruption follows a major attack launched by the United States and Israel on Iran on Saturday. Iran responded with missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and US military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, intensifying the regional crisis and affecting travel, visa processing and consular services across West Asia.