Vietnam launches 5-year visa exemption cards for talented foreign nations; details here

Vietnam has introduced a significant change in its visa policy, offering special visa exemption cards for select foreign nationals who are expected to make meaningful contributions to the nation’s socio-economic development. Coming into effect on August 15, 2025, these cards will be valid for up to five years, offering multiple entry options without the need to reapply each time.

The decision was officially announced through Vietnam Briefing, and it aims to attract top-tier global talent, investors, and leaders in various fields to foster innovation and growth in the country. As outlined by the government, the new policy supports Vietnam’s strategic goal of becoming a competitive, open, and globally connected hub, particularly in line with the recently passed International Financial Centre (IFC) policies.

Who is eligible for the new visa exemption?

The program targets a wide range of high-profile individuals whose work can contribute to the nation’s development. This includes:

Senior leaders from foreign governments, parliaments, international organisations, and supreme judicial bodies.

Renowned scientists, professors, and researchers from prestigious universities and research institutes.

CEOs and executives from the world's top corporations, particularly those with a significant cultural value or brand recognition.

Investors, entrepreneurs, and high-level executives who have contributed to socio-economic growth.

Leaders in cultural, academic, or economic fields with an international impact.

Key benefits and conditions

Holders of the new visa exemption cards will benefit from:

Multiple entries into Vietnam during the card's validity period, with no need to reapply for a visa each time.

The cards will be available in both digital and physical formats, with equal legal effect.

Faster and simplified entry procedures, particularly for frequent travellers.

Who qualifies?

To qualify for the visa exemption, applicants must possess a valid passport and meet specific criteria outlined in the Decree. For instance, they must be nominated by a relevant Vietnamese agency or organisation. The visa exemption applies to individuals whose presence in Vietnam will significantly contribute to the nation’s development.

What is the process for issuing the exemption cards?

The new policy also introduces a physical chip-embedded card, which will contain personal details such as the individual’s full name, passport number, and biometric data. Foreign nationals residing in Vietnam and fulfilling the criteria will be granted the chip-embedded card after their biometric data is recorded in the National Immigration Database or upon obtaining a Level 2 electronic identification (e-ID) account.

How will this impact Vietnam's global standing?

The introduction of these visa exemptions is a part of Vietnam's ongoing efforts to modernise its immigration and business policies, enhancing its position as a global player. This is expected to attract significant international talent, investment, and collaboration in research, culture, and business sectors, further boosting the country's socio-economic development.