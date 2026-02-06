Vietnam tightens Temporary Residence Card rules, foreign workers face extra visa step

Vietnam has tightened its rules for issuing Temporary Residence Cards (TRCs), narrowing eligibility to specific visa categories and introducing an additional procedural step for a large section of foreign nationals, according to an update by Fragomen. The revised process has come into force immediately and is expected to add around two weeks to processing timelines for affected applicants.

Under the updated practice, Vietnamese authorities will now issue TRCs only to foreign nationals holding LD2 work visas and TT dependent visas. Those who entered the country on other visa types will no longer be eligible to apply for a residence card directly.

Foreign workers and dependents who entered Vietnam on visas like DN1, VR, or e-visas issued prior to work permit approval must now complete a mandatory visa conversion before submitting a TRC application, according to Fragomen. Previously, applicants in these categories were allowed to apply directly for a TRC or a long-term visa without this intermediate step.

Longer timelines likely

The introduction of the visa conversion requirement is expected to lengthen in-country TRC processing by approximately two weeks, potentially disrupting onboarding timelines for employers and long-term stay plans for foreign employees and their families.

To avoid unnecessary delays, Fragomen advised that impacted applicants may consider postponing visa processing until after receiving their work permit, which could help simplify the residence card process under the new framework.

Broader impact on foreign residents

The revised rules apply to both foreign nationals and their dependents seeking long-term residence in Vietnam. Fragomen said the guidance is advisory in nature and urged applicants to seek case-specific advice as local authorities begin implementing the changes.

Vietnam has been gradually recalibrating its immigration framework in recent years to better manage foreign workforce inflows and compliance. The latest update reinforces tighter sequencing in residence approvals, signalling a more structured approach to long-term stay permissions.