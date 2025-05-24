Want to study in Germany? Visa types, top documents, post-study work permits for Indian students

Germany has become a top choice for Indian students seeking world-class education and global career opportunities. In the 2023–2024 winter semester alone, nearly 50,000 Indian students were enrolled in German universities, making them the largest international student group in the country.

This surge is fuelled by a powerful combination of academic excellence, practical learning models, affordable tuition, and generous post-study work options.

Why Germany?

Germany is home to over 80 Nobel laureates and consistently ranks among the world’s top academic destinations. Eight German universities featured in the Times Higher Education World Rankings 2025 Top 100 list.

Universities, particularly Universities of Applied Sciences, emphasise dual education, blending classroom theory with real-world industrial exposure. This model ensures students graduate with not just degrees, but also employable skills.

Affordable and student-friendly

Germany is known for its low or no tuition fees at public universities, even for international students. The overall cost of living is also lower compared to the US or the UK, with scholarships such as DAAD and Deutschlandstipendium offering additional financial support, according to Saif Iqbal, Vice President at ApplyBoard.

Post-study opportunities

Graduates can apply for an 18-month post-study work visa, while students are allowed to work 20 hours per week during their course. Germany’s strong economy and demand for skilled professionals, especially in STEM fields, make it easier for Indian graduates to find employment.

Visa process for Indian students

Indian passport holders must secure a student visa before entering Germany. Three main visa types apply:

Schengen Visa (C Visa) – for short stays like language courses (non-extendable).

National Visa (D Visa) – for long-term degree programs.

Prospective Student Visa – for those yet to receive admission but planning to attend interviews or exams.

The process includes:

Valid passport

Admission letter from a German university

Proof of funds via a blocked account with at least €11,208

Health insurance

Academic transcripts and a statement of purpose

Biometric photos and completed visa forms

Platforms like Coracle or Expatrio (via ApplyBoard) offer fast-track options to open a blocked account online.

Once you secure an appointment with the German Embassy or Consulate, you must attend the visa interview with two complete sets of documents. Experts recommend applying at least three months in advance.

Starting July 1, informal appeals against visa rejections will no longer be allowed, making accurate documentation even more critical.

Within two weeks, students must register their address at the Residents’ Registration Office and apply for a residence permit. Setting up a regular bank account and maintaining valid health insurance are also mandatory.