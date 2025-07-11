Want to work by Alpine lakes? Slovenia to launch digital nomad visa, inviting remote workers 

Dreaming of working remotely while soaking in Alpine lakes, medieval castles, and vineyards reminiscent of Tuscany? Slovenia has just thrown open its doors to digital nomads, announcing its first-ever visa program that promises a year-long escape in one of Europe’s most breathtaking corners.

Starting November 21, 2025, Slovenia will officially launch its digital nomad visa, offering remote workers the chance to live amid Central Europe’s natural wonders and vibrant cultural heritage, according to Conde Nast Traveller. The move places Slovenia alongside other European nations that have embraced the remote work trend, including Greece, Portugal, and Spain.

According to immigration firm Fragomen, the new visa allows non-EU and non-EEA nationals to stay in Slovenia for up to one year. However, applicants must work for companies based outside Slovenia. Freelancers and self-employed individuals can qualify, but only if their clients are located abroad.

Travellers will need to demonstrate sufficient income, providing documents like pay stubs, contracts, or bank statements, as reported by Euro News. The government has yet to reveal the precise income threshold. Importantly, this visa is non-renewable: once it expires, individuals must spend at least six months outside Slovenia before they can reapply.

Visa holders can bring their families, but their spouses or dependents will also be restricted from working for Slovenian companies. One significant perk is that Slovenia is part of the Schengen Area. That means digital nomads can travel freely to any of the other 28 member countries for up to 90 days without additional paperwork.

Applications for the visa can be submitted online or in person at Slovenian embassies or consulates worldwide.

Beyond professional perks, Slovenia offers stunning lifestyle benefits. The capital, Ljubljana, entices visitors with its picturesque riverfront, baroque architecture, lush parks, and vibrant café culture. Popular co-working spaces and a thriving creative scene make it an attractive hub for remote workers.

Outside the capital, destinations like Bled shine with postcard-perfect Alpine views and medieval fortresses perched over glacial lakes. The country’s brief Adriatic coastline offers pebble beaches and historic port towns such as Piran and Koper, echoing Venetian influences.

Wine lovers can explore regions like Goriška Brda, where rolling vineyards evoke Italy’s Tuscany. Outdoor enthusiasts will find ample adventure in spots like Triglav National Park, famed for its hiking, rafting, and ski resorts.

A lower cost of living compared to major U.S. cities is another draw. Data from Numbeo shows that life in Ljubljana is about 47% cheaper than in New York City. Rent, for instance, is nearly 74% lower, while dining and groceries also cost significantly less.

Interest in Slovenia has soared recently, with luxury travel bookings up 473% for summer 2025 over the previous year, according to data from Virtuoso.