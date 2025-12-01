'We are hiring locally, no fresh H-1B visa applications': LTIMindtree CEO Venu Lambu's big claim

LTIMindtree CEO Venu Lambu confirmed in a recent interview that the IT company will stop filing fresh H1-B visa applications, reflecting a key change in its staffing strategy for the US market. The company’s leadership indicated this move is a result of deliberate efforts over recent years to lessen its dependence on H-1B visas, a common avenue for placing skilled foreign employees in the United States.

Lambu addressed concerns in an interview with Moneycontrol about potential disruption to LTIMindtree’s operations, stating, "We are hiring, we are hiring locally, and one of the things that I have made clear is that we are not going to make any new applications on H-1B."

He added, "Unless (we) have a strong business case to spend $100,000, we are not going to do that." He further clarified that the move applies only to new applications in the upcoming H-1B lottery cycle (March-April) and not to renewals of existing visas.

"If there is a change in rules, we will reconsider," Lambu added. The Mindtree CEO stated that the company usually files a very small number of new H-1B applications in a year.

This decision means the company will rely on its existing workforce and local recruitment to meet onsite project requirements in the United States. The reduced application for H1-B visas follows ongoing changes in the company's resource management practices.

LTIMindtree’s shift away from filing new H1-B visa applications is seen internally as an extension of the recruitment approach that favours strengthening local teams in key markets.

Lambu’s remarks highlight that the company’s transition to a local hiring model in the US has been gradual and ongoing, rather than a sudden response to external developments.

"In the short term, since we already reduced the dependence on H-1B and we had machinery in place to do the onsite hiring," he said, adding that not all onsite positions are filled through subcontractors. "We have them as our employees, as full-time employees."

LTIMindtree’s current strategy underscores its commitment to minimising potential risks linked to visa dependency by building a sustainable, locally-based talent pool in the United States.

The company has not announced any changes to its existing employees on H1-B visas, focusing only on halting new applications moving forward.

LTIMindtree’s approach suggests confidence that its service delivery in the US will continue with minimal interruption following this change, supported by the investments made in developing a robust local hiring engine.