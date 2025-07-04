What to do if your Schengen Visa gets rejected? Top rejection reasons, how to appeal & reapply- details here

As European vacations become increasingly popular among Indian travellers, India has emerged as the third-largest source of Schengen visa applications in 2024, with 1.1 million requests filed, according to data released by the European Commission on May 16. The number marks a sharp rise from 9.5 lakh applications in 2023, reflecting a 43% year-on-year surge.

Of the 1.1 million Indian applications filed in 2024, 936,748 were approved, while 165,266 were rejected, putting India’s rejection rate at 15% and approval rate at 84.5%. Notably, nearly 63% of approved Indian applicants received multiple-entry visas (MEVs), which allow travellers to enter and exit the Schengen area multiple times during the visa’s validity period.

To cater to this growing demand, the European Commission recently launched a new “cascade” visa regime, aimed at making travel smoother for Indian applicants. The initiative allows easier access to multiple-entry visas with longer validity, reducing the need for repeated applications and enabling more flexible travel plans across Europe.

However, the enthusiasm for European travel faces a major obstacle—visa denials. Indian nationals were among the top five most rejected globally in 2023, with India ranking third behind Turkey and Algeria. According to SchengenNews, 1.6 million visa applications were denied worldwide, generating €130 million (₹1,172 crore) in non-refundable fee revenue.

For Indian applicants, this means not just disappointment but a complete financial loss, as the Schengen visa application fee is non-refundable even when denied. With fees rising annually, the burden on rejected applicants continues to grow.

Why your visa may have been denied

Common rejection reasons include:

Insufficient proof of funds

Inadequate travel insurance

Unclear purpose of visit or doubt about return plans

What can you do if your visa is denied