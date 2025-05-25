'Why do they cry so much...': Reddit post uses 1 stat to bust myth of US losing tech jobs to India

A Reddit post is challenging the popular belief that tech jobs have shifted en masse from the United States to India, using LinkedIn data to deliver a reality check: Americans still hold a dominant share of global software engineering opportunities.

According to the post, over a recent 24-hour window, the U.S. had more than 11,000 new software engineering jobs posted on LinkedIn—compared to roughly 5,000 in India. When adjusted for population, the disparity becomes even sharper: about 32.8 jobs per million people in the U.S. versus just 3.4 per million in India—a near 10-to-1 advantage in per-capita job postings.

“So why do they cry so much?” the user wrote, pushing back against the narrative of mass outsourcing. “The Americans still have most job opportunities in the world.”

The perception of a tech job drain to India is often fueled by visible outsourcing contracts and the contentious H-1B visa debate. But experts say this misses the bigger picture. The U.S. tech industry—home to giants like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon—accounts for about 35% of the global tech economy, generating massive domestic demand for software engineers.

Despite recent layoffs, the U.S. maintains the world’s most dynamic tech labor market. It hosts an estimated 4.4 million software professionals, yet demand often outpaces supply, driving consistent job openings.

Meanwhile, India’s tech sector is growing fast—projected at 15–20% job growth in 2025—but from a far lower per-capita base. India produces a vast number of computer science graduates, yet fewer are considered industry-ready for high-paying roles, partly due to educational and skill gaps.

The U.S. also benefits from a tech ecosystem concentrated in global headquarters and investment hubs, where salaries and job quality far outpace Indian counterparts. Additionally, many U.S. job listings are proactive—tied to pipeline hiring, visa programs, or future projects—boosting their visibility online.