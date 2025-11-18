Winter travel surge: India’s visa applications rise as holiday season takes off; Millennials lead the way

As winter sets in across India, it’s clear that the season has cemented its place as the country’s most popular time for international travel. Visa applications for the period from November 2025 to February 2026 have surged, marking the year-end stretch as a prime window for cross-border adventures, according to visa processing platform Atlys.

With the holiday season in full swing, Christmas breaks, New Year celebrations, and extended school holidays, families, couples, and friends are all seizing the opportunity to reconnect and explore.

“Winter has firmly established itself as India’s favourite travel season, and the reasons are clear: it’s a time for celebration, connection, and exploration,” said Santosh Hegde, Head of Marketing at Atlys. “Our role is to ensure that the visa process is as smooth and stress-free as possible, so travellers can focus entirely on their adventures.”

The surge in travel is being driven by a shift in demographics. Millennials, making up 54% of the applications, are leading the charge, drawn by higher disposable incomes and a penchant for experience-rich travel, particularly in Schengen countries, which account for 50% of millennial bookings. Gen Z follows closely behind, with a 25% share of applications, showing the generation's growing enthusiasm for travel.

Women now represent 34% of total applicants, with Sri Lanka emerging as a key destination for female travellers, while men continue to favour Schengen destinations. Demand is strong from Tier 1 cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, but Tier 2 cities such as Lucknow, Ludhiana, and Surat are also seeing an uptick in outbound applications.

The travel destinations are split between two winter mindsets: those seeking snow are heading to Switzerland, France, and the UK for Christmas markets and ski holidays, while others are opting for warmth, with Bali, Dubai, and Sri Lanka leading the way for beach lovers and adventure seekers. Short-haul destinations like Vietnam, Thailand, and the UAE are also popular for quick, celebratory getaways.

Adding to the trend, flexibility in itineraries is fueling interest in multi-country journeys, particularly within the Schengen area, and a growing number of couples are choosing European destinations for their honeymoon and post-wedding trips.