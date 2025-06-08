Work visa suspension: Saudi Arabia halts quotas for 14 nations, including India, disrupting migrant labour pipeline

In a move poised to disrupt global labor flows, Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended the issuance of block work visas for nationals from 14 countries, including India, Pakistan, and Nigeria. The suspension — set to last until the end of June 2025 — coincides with the annual Hajj season and is expected to ripple across sectors heavily reliant on migrant labor. As companies scramble to adjust, workers face mounting uncertainty over job prospects and entry permissions.

The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has paused the granting of block work visas, which are pre-approved quotas enabling companies to recruit foreign workers in bulk. The function has now been removed from the Kingdom’s labour management platform, Qiwa, effectively freezing new hiring under this system.

Companies that typically recruit from the affected 14 countries will not receive fresh quotas, and even previously approved allocations may face processing delays. For many, the freeze puts operations on hold, particularly in sectors like construction and domestic work that depend on foreign manpower.

Pending applications for work entry visas may be postponed or rejected outright. Meanwhile, individuals with valid work visas who haven't yet entered Saudi Arabia might encounter additional restrictions at the border.

The affected countries are India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Yemen and Morocco.

Envoy Global noted that the visa quota removal has stirred significant uncertainty, especially among firms reliant on overseas labor. While the Saudi government hasn’t issued a formal explanation, the decision aligns with its broader Saudization push — an effort to boost employment among Saudi nationals by expanding local workforce quotas across sectors such as tourism. These quotas are expected to rise steadily from 2026 through 2028.

Saudi Arabia remains a major draw for African workers, particularly in domestic and low-wage roles. Ethiopia and Kenya lead in migrant worker contributions. Yet, conditions in the Kingdom remain challenging for many, with the Kafala system drawing international criticism for enabling worker exploitation and curtailing freedoms.

Despite such hurdles, economic necessity continues to drive migration. Remittances sent home by Saudi-based workers are crucial for families and national economies in the sending countries.

The latest visa suspension comes alongside other restrictions, including delays in family visit permits and halts on Umrah visa applications during peak seasons, again affecting nationals of the same 14 countries.

Authorities have urged prospective workers to confirm their visa eligibility with airlines or local Saudi missions before travelling. Recruiting firms, meanwhile, should brace for longer processing timelines and keep clients informed about evolving requirements.