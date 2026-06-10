12 years of PM Modi: A golden era of service, good governance and a developed India

The history of nations is shaped not merely by years, governments and events, but by those decisive periods that give a new form to a country's consciousness, self-confidence and future direction. Some such periods rise above the ordinary flow of time and become symbols of epochal change. In India's democratic journey, the period that began in 2014 has already been recorded in history as one such transformative era.

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This is not merely a period of change in governance, but a journey of the resurgence of India's self-confidence, the restoration of national pride, the establishment of good governance and the transformation of the resolve for a developed India into a people's movement. It is the story of an India that embraced modernity while honouring its cultural heritage, that turned challenges into opportunities, and that demonstrated its capabilities on the global stage in such a way that the entire world began to view India from a new perspective.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji assumed the leadership of the country in 2014, India, despite its immense potential, was grappling with numerous challenges. The people wanted change in the system, transparency in governance and leadership that could not only run a government but also provide a new direction to the nation. Prime Minister Modi not only understood these expectations but also transformed them into a national resolve.

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Don't Miss: 12 years of Modi government: Service, development and national renewal

Today, as 12 years of the Union government under his leadership are being completed, this is an occasion not merely to recount achievements but to assess the broad transformation that has helped place India among the world's leading nations as a confident, capable and self-reliant country.

For me, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is not only a popular leader of the nation but also a source of inspiration for millions of party workers, young people and public representatives. His life of struggle, rising from an ordinary family to the country's highest democratic office, and his continuous dedication to national interest, serve as an inspiration for every Indian. He has transformed politics from a culture of dynasticism, corruption and appeasement into a vehicle for development, national interest and public service.

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Prime Minister Modi ji has made governance a means of service rather than an instrument of power. The mantra he gave the country — “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas” — has today become the foundation of India's development journey. Under his leadership, the poor, farmers, women, youth, workers and the underprivileged sections of society have been brought into the mainstream of development. Today, the benefits of government schemes are reaching beneficiaries directly, creating a new culture of transparency, accountability and public trust.

I can say with confidence that the pace at which Haryana is progressing on the path of development today is driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's farsighted vision and his welfare-oriented policies. Haryana has had the opportunity to become an effective carrier of the development model that the Prime Minister presented for the nation. Our government has implemented his policies and schemes with complete commitment, honesty and transparency. As a result, Haryana has emerged as a model of good governance, accountability and development.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi ji, Haryana has achieved notable success in administrative reforms, digital governance, transparent recruitment processes, women's empowerment, welfare of the poor and the protection of farmers' interests. Today, young people in the state are getting jobs “without recommendations and without bribes.” By maximising the use of technology in government services, corruption has been effectively curbed and citizens are being provided services from the comfort of their homes. This is an inspiration drawn from Prime Minister Modi's model of good governance.

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Prime Minister Modi ji's contribution to women's empowerment has been particularly historic. The greatest example of this is the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” campaign, which was launched from the sacred land of Haryana in 2015. At that time, our state was facing the serious challenge of a declining sex ratio. From this very land, the Prime Minister ji gave the entire nation a message of respect, education and rights for daughters. This was not merely a government scheme but a national campaign aimed at changing society's mindset. Today, the campaign has become a symbol of social transformation across the country, and Haryana is setting new benchmarks in the fields of girls' education, safety and empowerment.

Must Read: Twelve years of transformation: Trust, development and India's rise

Prime Minister Modi made the welfare of the poor the central focus of governance. Through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, millions of families received permanent homes. The Ujjwala Yojana freed crores of mothers from smoke-filled kitchens. The Ayushman Bharat scheme provided health security to poor families. The Jal Jeevan Mission worked to deliver clean drinking water to every household, while the Jan Dhan Yojana connected economically weaker sections to the banking system. Schemes such as the Kisan Samman Nidhi have provided financial support to farmers. Millions of families in Haryana have also benefited from these initiatives.

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Over the past 12 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has taken several historic decisions that had been awaited for decades. The abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the ban on the practice of triple talaq, the establishment of corruption-free services, and initiatives such as Digital India, the Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission and Make in India have transformed both the direction and condition of the country. Today, India is among the world's leading economies and is moving rapidly towards becoming a developed nation.

Don't Miss: Modi era: From the resolve of a developed India to the renaissance of Devbhoomi

Under Prime Minister Modi ji's leadership, India has not only achieved economic growth but has also reached new heights of self-confidence and national pride. In recent years, India has demonstrated that in a democratic system, even the most ambitious goals can be achieved through decisive leadership, clear intent and strong willpower. Today, the country has witnessed rapid expansion of modern infrastructure. Expressways, railways, Vande Bharat trains, airports, digital connectivity and logistics networks are laying a strong foundation for a developed India.

Prime Minister Modi ji has also carried out historic work in restoring India's cultural heritage and national pride. The construction of the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya, the redevelopment of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the Mahakal Lok project, and efforts to preserve the country's ancient cultural heritage have infused citizens with renewed self-respect and pride. He has presented a model that carries development and heritage together, which has become the identity of modern India.

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Several historic steps have also been taken to strengthen national unity and integrity. Whether it is the abrogation of Article 370 or the end of the social evil of triple talaq, these decisions have further strengthened India's democratic and constitutional values. These decisions were not merely political; they were inspired by the spirit of social justice, equality and national integration.

Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India's foreign policy has also reached new heights. Today, India's voice is heard with influence and respect on major global platforms. The successful presidency of the G-20 introduced the world to India's leadership capabilities, organisational skills and global vision. Today, India is not merely a nation that reacts to global events but has emerged as an important country that helps shape the global agenda.

India has also achieved unprecedented accomplishments in the fields of science, technology and innovation. Missions such as Chandrayaan and Aditya have showcased India's scientific capabilities on the world stage. The Digital India campaign has made technology a part of the daily lives of ordinary citizens. The UPI-based payment system has made India a global example of the digital revolution.

Prime Minister Modi ji has instilled confidence and a spirit of innovation among the youth. Efforts such as Startup India, Skill India, Digital India and the National Education Policy have created new opportunities for young people. Today, India is among the leading countries in the fields of startups and innovation. Youth power has emerged as the greatest strength in nation-building and is playing a significant role in realizing the dream of a developed India.

As a Chief Minister, I consider myself fortunate to have received leadership like that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, who has not confined governance merely to administrative management but has made it an effective instrument of nation-building. Haryana's double-engine government is working with Prime Minister Modi ji's vision as its mission. As a result, the state is witnessing wide-ranging changes in the areas of good governance, investment, employment, infrastructure, women's empowerment and social welfare.

I firmly believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's leadership represents a new era in Indian democracy. He has demonstrated that the purpose of politics is not merely to win elections but to win the trust of the people and bring positive changes to their lives. This is why the people of the country continue to express their faith in his leadership time and again.

I am confident that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India will soon achieve its goal of becoming a developed nation. The Haryana government is working with full commitment to translate the Prime Minister's vision into reality. Haryana will continue to play its role as a strong partner in the resolve to build a developed India.

Undoubtedly, these 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership will be remembered in India's history as a golden chapter of service, good governance, nationalism, welfare of the poor, cultural renaissance and global prestige. Prime Minister Modi is not merely a mass leader but a symbol of the aspirations, dreams and faith of 1.4 billion Indians. His leadership is providing strength to India's present, direction to its future and momentum to the resolve of becoming a developed nation. The coming era belongs to India, to India's culture, to India's talent and to India's global leadership. The dream of a developed, self-reliant, prosperous and glorious India is no longer merely an aspiration but an emerging national reality.