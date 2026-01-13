2025: When modern engineering shifted from building systems to orchestrating intelligence

2025 will be remembered as the year modern engineering stopped being about digitizing processes and started being about intelligent orchestration.
The industry has steadily moved from building digital systems to building systems that learn, adapt, and optimize themselves. According to a 2025 industry report, 90% of software-development professionals now use AI tools in their workflow. More strikingly, use of these AI tools is delivering substantial outcomes: the same report notes many teams are seeing 25%+ increases in productivity with AI-assisted development.
As we enter 2026, companies that embrace this shift will redefine their operational boundaries, while those still modernizing legacy systems will struggle to keep pace.
Here are five defining trends from 2025 shaping the future of tech and engineering in 2026:
1. AI engineering becomes mainstream but human-directed
What began as experimentation with copilots and chatbots evolved this year into AI engineered directly into development workflows, testing cycles, and product lifecycle management. Inside Ness, teams are using AI tools such as GitHub Copilot (and its next generation “agentic” features) to automate routine tasks. We still have humans. Our developers still validate, review, architect and ship code; AI simply handles many of the repetitive or boilerplate tasks, giving engineers more time to focus on complex design, quality, and product thinking.
In 2026, AI is expected to:
2. Value shifts from speed to velocity with precision
The past decade was focused on accelerating time-to-market. 2025 flipped the equation. Speed alone is no longer enough. Leading companies are now prioritizing:
3. The rise of flexible footprints & borderless engineering
Global Capability Centers evolved from cost hubs to innovation accelerators, with hybrid delivery models gaining ground.
In 2025:
A 2025 analysis found that India is rapidly scaling its GCC footprint — what once was largely low-tier outsourcing is now evolving into innovation-driven delivery centers powering global product and engineering.
In 2026, the most strategic delivery model is expected to be Global Teams and Local Accountability.
4. Engineering productivity becomes a board-level metric
CPOs and CTOs are increasingly accountable not just for delivery, but for engineering economics.
2025 saw major enterprises measuring:
Some enterprises are now using AI-enabled engineering maturity platforms that monitor code quality, team velocity, and AI adoption as real-time KPIs. These systems go beyond analytics to proactively recommend operational improvements, an early signal of autonomous engineering governance.
By 2026, product engineering maturity will be evaluated using AI-ready scorecards, with engineering productivity tied directly to valuation and capital allocation decisions.
5. From automation to autonomy – The big leap
Hyperautomation reached saturation in 2025 and the new frontier is Autonomous operations.
The new year will be the year enterprises experiment with self-evolving platforms.
2026 will challenge engineering to think like an ecosystem
If 2025 taught us anything, it’s that digital leadership is no longer about scaling technology; it’s about engineering resilience, intelligence, and adaptability directly into how technology is built and operated.
Three predictions for 2026:
2025 was the year the industry proved that digitization alone cannot absorb volatility. 2026 will be the year we build systems capable of not just responding to change but anticipating and engineering it.
(Ranjit Tinaikar is CEO at Ness Digital Engineering, which is a global provider of intelligent data and software engineering services, leveraging AI, cloud, and proprietary accelerators to drive innovation and measurable outcomes)