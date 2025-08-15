AI for a New India: Powering Progress, Driving Purpose

This Independence Day, as we celebrate the freedom hard-won by past generations, we must ask ourselves: what legacy will we leave for the next? The possibilities are vast, and the time to act is now.

India has always risen to its defining moments - with courage, resilience, and a collective spirit that binds 1.4 billion dreams. Today, we stand at the cusp of another transformation. One that will define not just our economy, but our values, voice, and vision on the global stage.

From being the world’s fifth-largest economy to fast becoming a $1 trillion digital powerhouse India’s growth story is no longer just about potential - it’s about purpose. But true progress isn’t measured in GDP alone. It’s measured in how many lives we uplift. How many barriers we break. How many futures we secure.

As we look toward 2047 - the centenary of our independence - this Independence Day becomes more than a moment of reflection on our past; it’s a call to shape the future we envision. India’s ambition to become a developed, prosperous nation by 2047, under the “Viksit Bharat@2047” vision, places technology at the centre of this transformation. Driving that change is one powerful force: Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Culture of Innovation in India

Public institutions like ISRO have shown us what national ambition rooted in science can achieve. India’s digital public infrastructure - from Aadhaar to UPI - has already laid the groundwork for inclusion at scale. Aadhaar, the world’s largest biometric ID system, has enabled seamless access to government services for over a billion citizens. UPI, with ₹101 lakh crore in transactions in the first five months of FY25 alone, has transformed digital payments.

Institutions like ISRO and the IITs have shown the world that when India builds, the world benefits. The six original IITs alone have contributed an estimated $300–$400 billion to the global economy - but more importantly, they’ve created a culture of problem-solving rooted in Indian realities. This legacy is reflected in India’s growing leadership in knowledge creation, with a steady rise in patents, research output, and global academic recognition. As per the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), IITs are steadily rising as major contributors to patent filings, showcasing their role in advancing research and innovation.

India’s jump to 39th place in the Global Innovation Index 2024, up from 81st in 2015, reflects this momentum. Backed by strong policies and initiatives like Start-Up India, Digital India, and the Atal Innovation Mission, India is rapidly emerging as a global innovation hub.

This culture of innovation is laying the foundation for how India approaches its next big shift - AI.

AI: India’s Moment of Possibility

AI is not a distant frontier - it’s already reshaping how we learn, farm, heal, and govern. But its real promise lies in how we harness it. Not just to optimise outputs, but to solve for inequality, accessibility, and opportunity at scale.

Take agriculture, the backbone of our economy. Startups like Aquaconnect and Fyllo are using AI to help farmers improve crop yields, manage water efficiently, and reduce costs - ensuring food security for millions. Government initiatives such as Kisan e-Mitra, a multilingual AI chatbot, are helping farmers tackle loss of produce due to climate change.

Large-scale public-private partnerships are also making a difference. For instance, the Government of Andhra Pradesh is working with Producers Trust and Agentforce to scale its regenerative agriculture movement. All these efforts go a long way towards boosting farm productivity, resilience, and sustainability.

In healthcare, initiatives like AIIMS' Ioncology.ai platform enhance diagnostic accuracy and facilitate early cancer detection, while the Wadhwani Institute for AI develops innovative solutions to tackle challenges in health and sanitation. AI-driven telemedicine platforms can bridge the gap between rural and urban healthcare, thereby improving access to quality medical care.

In education, AI helps break language barriers and deliver personalised learning at scale. Platforms like Embibe are revolutionizing education with AI-driven personalised learning experiences, while SpeakX focuses on improving communication skills for professionals and businesses, enhancing job readiness and professional development.

At the intersection of innovation and governance, AI can also enable governments to deliver citizen-centric services at scale through 24/7 assistance and smarter identification of policy gaps. These examples aren’t just proof of technological progress - they are symbols of what’s possible when innovation meets intent.

To Lead in AI, We Must Lead with Purpose

I’ve always believed that technology, when built with empathy and intention, can be a powerful force for public good - helping address some of India’s most pressing developmental challenges. But to make that vision a reality, it must reach everyone. That’s why our focus must go beyond innovation to include investment in infrastructure, skills, policy, and most importantly - trust.

We need robust systems for data collection, storage, and analysis, which will be foundational to India’s ambition of becoming a $1 trillion digital economy. This is especially true in critical sectors like agriculture, health, and education, where this can drive smarter policymaking, improve service delivery, and unlock more inclusive growth.

To truly harness the potential of its demographic dividend, India must prioritize a comprehensive digital transformation agenda. This involves not just skilling the next generation but also reskilling mid-career professionals to navigate the changing landscape of work driven by AI and automation.

By focusing on AI literacy, data ethics, and human-AI collaboration, India can create a workforce that is not only technologically adept but also empowered to drive innovation and growth. This approach will enable various professionals - from factory workers using AI for quality control to teachers leveraging AI for personalized education - to become confident users of technology, ultimately driving India's success in the Intelligent Age.

We recognize that this is not just a technological challenge but a societal imperative. Our goal is to create AI systems that enhance human potential while upholding the principles of equality, dignity, and justice. By making these commitments, we aim to set a new standard for responsible AI development and deployment. We invite our partners, stakeholders, and the broader industry to join us in this critical endeavor.

However, this is only half the equation - regulatory frameworks must also evolve to strike a delicate balance between fostering innovation and establishing necessary guardrails. Ultimately, the true currency of AI adoption is trust; without it, even the most sophisticated systems will fail to achieve scale and meaningful impact.

India’s Golden Age Is Within Reach

As we move towards the centenary of our independence, India’s greatest opportunity lies in building a future where technology uplifts humanity. Where a girl in a government school, a farmer in a drought-prone district, and a patient in a remote village can all benefit from the same innovation that powers our cities.

This is not a distant dream. With AI as our ally, and inclusion as our guiding principle, we can redefine what progress looks like for every Indian.

As we raise the flag this Independence Day, let us also raise our ambition. Let’s commit to building not just a digital India, but an equitable, intelligent, and empowered India. A nation where technology serves every citizen. A future where progress is driven by purpose.

The foundation is laid. The ambition is clear. Now is the time to build.

(Views are personal; Arundhati Bhattacharya is President and CEO, Salesforce South Asia.)