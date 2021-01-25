Budget 2021: 7 ways to raise funds for big infra spend

India needs immediate steps to scale the impasse its growth story faces - finding the order of funds needed for a massive infrastructure buildout that can help realise its vaunted ambition.
Spending on infrastructure remains heavily dependent on governments. And there is only so much the governments can do, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as health and social needs would need sharper focus.
To be sure, allocation to infrastructure was under pressure even before the pandemic gripped the nation. Union Budget 2020-21 had marked the first ever on-year drop in allocation, with internal and extra-budgetary resources (IEBR) for the sector declining a good 700 basis points from 65% of the total outlay in the revised estimates for fiscal 2020 to 58%.
Also Read: Tesla gears up for India debut, faces infrastructure, supply chain issues
The difficulties in raising external funds for infrastructure need no reiteration. Allocation to the roads and highways sector, which typically accounts for almost a third of the infrastructure outlay, was flat in the last budget due to a reduction in IEBR to ease the dependence of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on external borrowings.
It swings the klieg lights on the private sector.
The share of private spending, however, has fallen over the years - from around 26% in fiscal year 2010 to nearly 17% in fiscal 2020 - leaving state funds to shoulder 44% and central funds around 39% of the burden. Public-private partnership (PPP) models have failed to take off in most infrastructure sectors - save for airports and roads - as private entities have had to bear the bulk of the risks in these models.
This calls for a quick course correction. Here are 7 steps that can help:
Also read: Budget 2021: Real estate sector expects sops to bolster housing demand
(The author is Director, CRISIL Research.)
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today