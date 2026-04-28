Designing trusts that last: Why trust structures need more thought than templates

For most Indian business families, and increasingly, for the new cohort of first-generation entrepreneurs emerging from the startup ecosystem, the question is no longer about creating wealth, but about what comes next. And at some point, almost every such conversation lands at the same place: should a trust be set up? The answer, in many cases, is yes; however, the first misstep typically happens right at the outset.

Advertisement

Instead of building a structure tailored to their specific needs, families tend to rely on “what works in the market”—adopting templated models or replicating structures they have seen others use. While this may feel like a safe starting point, it rarely is. A trust is not a plug-and-play solution. It is a bespoke framework, and if it is not designed with clarity and intention, it can create as many issues as it seeks to solve.

The starting point, therefore, must be clarity of intent. Everything begins with one fundamental question: what is the trust meant to do? Is it succession planning? Asset protection? Ring-fencing business risks? Managing inter-generational expectations? Or all of the above?

Where this question is not fully thought through, even the most sophisticated structures risk becoming ineffective. The purpose of the trust should drive every subsequent decision—governance, control, and distribution.

Advertisement

One area where ambiguity can be particularly problematic is in defining beneficiaries. Vague and catch-all expressions such as “family members” should be avoided at all costs. A well-structured trust requires precision—not just in identifying who the beneficiaries are today, but also in anticipating who may become beneficiaries over time. This includes taking considered positions on adopted children, step-relations, and spouses.

In this context, an increasingly popular concept—particularly in discretionary trusts—is that of excluded persons. This allows families to plan for contingencies upfront. For instance, while spouses may be included as beneficiaries, it is now common to provide that, upon divorce, such individuals automatically fall within an excluded category. Similarly, to safeguard family legacy, exclusion provisions may extend to individuals whose conduct (such as involvement in substance abuse or acts involving moral turpitude) is inconsistent with agreed family values.

Advertisement

These may be difficult conversations, but addressing them upfront avoids far more complex situations later.

Another important aspect is striking a balance between ownership and control. While a trust separates legal ownership from beneficial interest, families often seek to retain a degree of influence. This is typically achieved through carefully calibrated roles—such as protectors or reserved powers.

However, over-engineering control mechanisms can undermine the very integrity and effectiveness of the structure. The key lies in striking a balance between oversight and independence to ensure that the structure not only stands up to any legal scrutiny but also holds up well from an optics perspective.

Equally critical is the choice of trustees. Whether an individual or an institutional trustee is appointed, neutrality and credibility are essential. Due considerations should also be given to real-world scenarios: how decisions are taken, how conflicts are managed, and how a trustee can be replaced if required.

Distribution policies also deserve careful thought. Ad hoc and opaque distributions often lead to mistrust and conflict. Families may either leave the distribution to the discretion of the trustees (with residuary powers to the protector) or they may adopt structured frameworks like linking distributions to need, milestones, or broader family objectives, while retaining flexibility where required. This helps manage expectations across generations and reduces the scope for disputes.

Advertisement

No structure is immune to life’s uncertainties. Any well-designed trust should anticipate succession within the structure itself and account for situations where key individuals—the settlor, trustee or protector—may no longer be able to act. Absence of continuity planning can create governance vacuums at precisely the moments when stability is most needed.

A parallel family governance framework, like family constitution, family councils, and dispute resolution mechanisms, plays a critical role in ensuring alignment and communication. These forums often act as pressure valves, allowing issues to be addressed outside the formal structure.

Another dimension that is often underestimated is the integration of the next generation. Trusts and family offices can serve as effective platforms for grooming future leaders through structured induction, mentorship, and exposure to professional decision-making in a controlled environment.

Alignment with applicable laws like tax, foreign exchange control regulations, disclosure norms, etc., is also non-negotiable for the purposes of creating a defensible structure.

One extremely overlooked aspect is periodic review and updating the documentation to ensure the structure remains relevant as family and business dynamics evolve. In order to avoid any future disputes, all succession-related documents must be carefully aligned, as any misalignment between trust deeds, wills, shareholder agreements, and family charters can create unintended conflicts.

Advertisement

Finally, it is important to recognise that governance is not about eliminating disputes, but about preparing for them. Pre-agreed understanding on exit, liquidity, valuation, and dispute resolution can significantly reduce friction when disagreements arise.

In essence, a trust is not merely a vehicle for holding wealth, but it is a framework for managing relationships, expectations, and legacy. Getting governance right at the outset is not just prudent; it is imperative.