Digital transformation will lead the way in 2023. Here are some trends that can impact businesses

As we introspect, we all realise that Covid pandemic has positioned digital transformation from an enabler to a mandate. Organisations have now started to start any product or business with digitisation as the steppingstone thereby re-imagining other existing businesses and products lines to acclimatise to new digital viewpoint and processes.

Old technologies are now continually transforming. Online connectivity speeds have increased from 2G to 5G, legacy software is becoming SaaS, and security systems have pivoted from passwords to face detection and motion sensors.

As we look forward to 2023, here are some trends that shall impact businesses worldwide:

Green Digitisation: The carbon footprint calculation of an organization’s infrastructure and applications is resulting in awareness of right methodologies to mitigate and move towards optimal technologies to reduce the footprint. On the consumer side, this is getting introduced by calculating the footprint of various consumer actions (fuel purchases, dining, travel, etc.) and allowing options to offset via. various carbon offset programs.

SuperApps: Organisations have already embarked towards building all their products and services on digital platforms, but the new altruism shall guide them to also embed their ecosystem offerings on One Experience platform thereby building entire experience of customer basis life-stage of customer. E.g.: Enabling car purchase journey in Banking SuperApp

Conversational Interfaces: The UI/UX is becoming more conversational in nature with text and speech resulting in clearer interactions as compared to menu driven interfaces in earlier times, hence giving a more natural feel to the application. More and more organizations are looking at embedding conversational AI to allow customers to allow very deep personalized queries on the interfaces. A very recent example is ChatGPT which allows interactions in a conversational way.

Metaverse: This is an interesting space and is still evolving. Organizations are still imagining the possibilities, but now clear use cases are emerging for more immersive web experiences. A few examples are: Virtual trainings, Curation of investment plans (basis lifestyle experience in Virtual World) etc.

Web Decentralisation: Empowering users to reclaim control of their data since there will be no centralized servers and consumer data shall be on devices allowing people to access them without any supervision. The new trend shall also introduce people to more human oriented searching capability (semantic search) hence enabling more accurate and relevant search. Another feather in the cap would be introducing emotional intelligence on the Web. Imagine a website which maps the emotions of the person using facial recognition and user can interact with the website.

High Velocity Real Time Systems: Comprehensively tracking all the customer interactions and actions across all channels(self/partners) and real-time identification and customer communication of reinforcements from the organizations. The reinforcements can be positive (loyalty points, cashbacks, gift vouchers etc.) or negative reinforcement (fees, charges, penalty etc.). These systems are built over streaming technologies and AI for instantaneous decision thereby reducing the time gap between consumer’s interaction and observation around it to have an appropriate reaction.

Services and Data Mesh: Historically, all applications were made on microservice architecture, but data became the largest monolith. Services and Data Mesh will tread together now. Going forward, most interesting space shall be building hybrid applications and data services where microservices and data mesh architecture implementation will commence together resulting into a cyclicity- (Applications produce data à Data consumed by applications to build better experiences à More data produced) hence leading to creation of Next-gen intelligent applications.

Digitally Resilient Systems: Using right metrics, various technologies and practices across development, design, infrastructure etc. can come together to ensure highly immune, resilient, and optimized systems thereby enabling superior and reliable customer experience.

Platformification: Things will be evolving from Dev-Ops to Platformification where everything from Infrastructure Provisioning, Security, Deployment, Observability are available as services for platform and development teams.

Consent Driven Data Usage: Customer data acquired basis consent will not only be used for exchange between organizations but also to use for deriving better products and services by the enterprises. This shall result in cautious customer connect resulting in improved experience and higher NPS.

Views are personal. The author is Chief Digital Officer, Xebia.