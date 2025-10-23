General insurance secures your family's financial future across generations with lasting protection

In India, families are the cornerstone of social and financial life. They are multi-generational units where the well-being of one member changes the entire household. Yet, despite this deeply interconnected structure, financial risk management is often treated as an individual responsibility. General insurance is still widely misunderstood as a transactional requirement, something to follow in the case of motor policies or to fall back on during a medical emergency. General insurance plays a much larger role: it safeguards family assets, preserves financial stability, and protects aspirations across generations. A “family-first” approach to risk protection is therefore not only prudent but essential.

The financial risk landscape in India underscores the urgency of this approach. Out-of-pocket expenditure on healthcare still accounts for 48% of India’s total health spending (National Health Accounts, 2022), forcing families to dip into savings or borrow in times of crisis. India is also the most disaster-prone country in South Asia, with almost 80% of its population exposed to floods, cyclones, or earthquakes (UNDRR, 2023). On the insurance side, motor coverage is still significant, but its share has moderated to around one-third of non-life premiums, while health insurance has expanded rapidly to ~ 37 % of the portfolio in FY 2023-24 (IRDAI / Redseer, 2024).

How General Insurance Protects Families Across Generations?

• Motor Insurance with around 260 million two-wheelers and approximately 50 million cars currently registered in India (Data for India, 2025), aggregating to over 30 crores when including other vehicle types of motor insurance remains crucial to protect families from financial setbacks caused by accidents, third-party liabilities, and repair costs.

• Health Insurance costs have also risen sharply, with average hospitalisation expenses doubling between 2014 and 2021 (NSSO), making family floater and top-up covers indispensable. Travel insurance has become increasingly relevant as families send children abroad for higher education or travel internationally for work and leisure.

• Home Insurance is still severely under-utilised, with only about 1% of Indian homes insured (IRDAI, 2023), even though a home is often the single largest investment a family makes.

• Other Insurance likes SME and business insurance safeguard family-run enterprises, which remain the backbone of regional economies.

Family protection needs also evolve across generations. Younger families, for instance, tend to focus on motor, gadget, and travel insurance to secure their lifestyle and mobility. Middle-aged households seek comprehensive protection through home, property, and health policies to ensure long-term stability. Elderly dependents receive help from personal accident covers and health top-ups that provide dignity and care in later years. By addressing these shifting needs, general insurance ensures that protection keeps pace with families’ changing responsibilities and aspirations.

It is important to recognise that general insurance is not merely a safety net; it is a preserver of wealth. Without adequate cover, families often end up liquidating assets, taking loans, or compromising on future when faced with sudden expenses. Insurance, on the other hand, transfers these risks to institutions, helping families safeguard their assets, keep financial continuity, and pass on stability to the next generation. In this way, insurance is not a cost but an investment in resilience.

In a country where family always comes first, general insurance must be seen as a natural extension of that ethos. It is not about policies or premiums; it is about protecting what matters most. By embracing general insurance as an enabler of security, Indian families can ensure that every generation inherits not just assets but also confidence, resilience, and the freedom to aspire.

(Views are personal; the author is CEO, Reliance General Insurance)