On 8 November, Nvidia’s board appointed a committee of independent directors to oversee an investigation following media reports concerning its chief executive.

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I take no position on either. But both bring back a question boardrooms prefer to avoid: where is the independent director’s voice?

Qualification is not the question

The independent directors on these boards are accomplished people. They meet every test under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act or the Nasdaq rules.

The real question is not whether independent directors are qualified. It is whether their views are visible. Mostly, they are not. The minutes say “the board resolved”. Nobody learns what each independent director thought.

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What the law says

Schedule IV of the Companies Act leaves no room for silence. Independent directors must help bring “an independent judgment to bear on the Board’s deliberations” [Para II(1)] and “safeguard the interests of all stakeholders, particularly the minority shareholders” [Para II(5)]. The Code expects them to judge “while concurring in or dissenting from the collective judgment of the Board” [Para I(5)]. Where a concern is unresolved, they must “insist that their concerns are recorded in the minutes” [Para III(6)].

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SEBI goes further for listed companies: when an independent director resigns, the detailed reasons must be disclosed.

Now notice the gap. The law asks for reasons when an independent director leaves, and for a recorded concern only when it is unresolved. It never asks what they thought about the important decisions taken while in office. In the minutes, silence and agreement look exactly the same.

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The questions we never ask

So let us ask the hard questions.

When did an independent director last record a dissent in the minutes of a major Indian company? When did one last vote against a promoter, a chairman or a controlling shareholder on a matter that truly mattered? How many independent directors have ever been removed, or simply not reappointed, because they asked too many questions? And how many have been reappointed precisely because they asked none?

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Who evaluates the independent director? The same board they are meant to hold to account. Who recommends their reappointment? The same management they are meant to question. Who pays their fees? The same company whose decisions they are meant to test. Is this independence, or is it comfort with a different name?

Warren Buffett put it bluntly in his 2020 letter to shareholders: “CEOs don’t look for pit bulls. It’s the cocker spaniel that gets taken home.”

The same question applies to women directors. The law has mandated their presence on boards since 2013. But are they there to be heard, or only to be counted?

Unfortunately, we ask these questions only when a crisis surfaces. When a board splits or a chief executive makes headlines, everyone wants to know where the independent directors were. Once the headlines fade, nobody asks again.

That is how the independent director has become ornamental: a tick in the compliance box, a distinguished name in the annual report and a reassurance to the market. The form is complete. The function is missing.

And a question for industry itself. CII gave India its first corporate governance code in 1998. More recently, it asked for safe harbours to protect independent directors who have done their duty. Fair enough. But who decides whether they have done their duty? Will CII now lead a standard that measures what independent directors contribute, not merely whether they attended?

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Unless we seriously challenge this arrangement, we will keep going in circles. Every crisis will bring the same questions and the same commentary, followed by the same silence.

A final word

Independence is not a qualification. It is a responsibility. Without accountability, it is only a title.

The least we can ask is simple: mandate that every board meeting be video recorded. Minutes record what a board decided. A recording shows who spoke, who questioned and who stayed silent.

This is also why, in matters like the 17 September Tata Sons board meeting, a recording would show who participated, and how.

(Nitin Potdar is a senior corporate and M&A lawyer in Mumbai. Views are personal.)

