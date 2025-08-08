India's trillion-dollar export opportunity lies in custom AI for enterprises

Artificial Intelligence is becoming essential for companies across industries, from banking to manufacturing. Organisations recognise AI’s potential to transform customer service, product development, and internal operations. However, using general AI tools like ChatGPT or Anthropic alone does not unlock AI’s full value. Leading AI labs such as OpenAI are creating specialised service teams to help large enterprises implement AI solutions tailored to their unique challenges, often through contracts exceeding $10 million. This shows a major market truth- the greatest business opportunity lies in specialised services that customise and integrate AI into complex enterprise environments.

Advertisement

Large organisations face specific challenges that general AI models cannot solve without expert adaptation. For example, a major bank might require AI to detect a rare type of financial fraud unique to its systems and data. Similarly, a global manufacturer may need AI to optimise a complex supply chain with thousands of suppliers and real-time disruptions. These “edge cases” demand deep customisation. Most enterprises lack the internal expertise to tailor AI solutions effectively. Successful AI deployment involves integrating AI with existing systems, fine-tuning models using proprietary data, and developing custom applications. The demand for these specialised AI services creates a multitrillion-dollar market. Among all countries, India is best positioned to lead this global AI services revolution.

India’s large and rapidly growing AI talent pool is a significant advantage. Developing sophisticated AI solutions for global enterprises requires many skilled professionals. India produces AI talent at an impressive pace, with workforce skill penetration exceeding that of many advanced economies, including the US and Germany. This growth is supported by investments from major Indian IT firms like Infosys and TCS, which focus heavily on training new AI professionals and upskilling existing engineers. This creates a steady supply of AI experts, from fresh graduates to experienced engineers capable of handling complex enterprise projects. Such a broad talent base is critical for scaling AI implementation services globally.

Advertisement

India also benefits from decades of experience with the global delivery model. Indian IT service providers have long managed large, complex projects for international clients. They have established strong relationships with Fortune 500 companies and developed efficient processes for delivering high-quality solutions remotely. This well-established infrastructure and reputation provide a solid foundation for Indian firms entering AI services. New AI ventures from India can leverage proven frameworks for client management, project execution, and quality assurance. This reduces risk and accelerates their ability to deliver reliable AI solutions worldwide.

Cost advantages and scale further enhance India’s appeal. Although technical expertise is paramount, cost competitiveness remains critical for large AI projects. India offers access to highly skilled AI professionals at a fraction of the cost found in Western countries. This enables Indian AI service providers to submit attractive bids for complex implementations. Moreover, India’s vast talent pool allows rapid scaling. Companies can quickly expand teams to meet growing demand or handle multiple large projects at once. This flexibility is essential in the fast-changing AI landscape, where enterprises seek rapid innovation and deployment.

Advertisement

India’s unique digital ecosystem provides an additional edge. The country has built one of the world’s most advanced Digital Public Infrastructures, including systems like Aadhaar for digital identity and UPI for unified payments. These platforms generate enormous volumes of diverse, real-world data every day. This data is an invaluable resource for AI development. Indian AI companies can build and test models on large, varied datasets that are difficult to replicate elsewhere. Insights from this data enhance AI solutions for enterprise needs such as transaction management and customer engagement. This real-world data advantage strengthens India’s ability to create robust, adaptable AI systems for complex business challenges.

The enterprise AI market is expanding rapidly. Demand for specialised AI implementation to meet complex organisational needs will grow exponentially. General AI tools are just the starting point. The real value lies in deeply integrating AI into unique workflows and systems of large organisations. India’s unmatched combination of talent, delivery expertise, cost advantages, and rich data environment position it as the global leader in this space. The next generation of Indian technology giants, focused exclusively on AI implementation, will empower businesses worldwide to fully harness AI’s transformative potential.

(Views are personal; the author is an AI researcher and investor, spent 10 years in JP Morgan leading AI research)