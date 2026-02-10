Inside India’s IPO rush: Why startups are ringing the bell sooner than ever

India’s startup ecosystem is undergoing a quiet but consequential reset. After a decade in which abundant private capital allowed companies to delay listings and chase scale at any cost, 2025 emerged as a turning point—one where startups increasingly choose public markets earlier and more deliberately.

This may not be a distressed rush for liquidity, but a strategic pivot driven by tighter late-stage private funding, more disciplined founders, and a public market that has grown deeper, more mature and discerning, and reasonably aligned with India’s long-term growth story.

For years, late-stage private funding served as a substitute for IPOs. Companies could raise large rounds at rising valuations, often without diligent governance or profitability standards expected of listed firms. That model seem to have weakened.

As global venture capital flows moderated after 2022, late-stage funding became scarcer and more selective. Down rounds, extended fundraising cycles, and tougher terms forced founders to reassess the cost of staying private. At the same time, the accountability demanded by private investors increasingly resembled public market scrutiny. Against this backdrop, public markets began to look less like a risk and more like a solution.

Recent listings and filings reflect this shift. Swiggy’s long-anticipated move toward the public markets, following years of operational tightening and margin improvement, illustrates how consumer internet firms are reframing IPOs as platforms for sustainable growth rather than exits. Similarly, fintech players such as MobiKwik, which has pursued a more measured growth strategy compared to earlier peers, signal that public investors now reward restraint as much as puffed up ambition.

The startup IPOs of the recent past offer some lessons about how India’s markets are evolving. Consider Brainbees Solutions (FirstCry). Its listing underscored strong investor appetite for consumer-facing businesses with tangible demand, diversified revenue streams, and credible paths to profitability. Rather than selling a distant growth story, the company leaned into operational depth and category leadership—traits public investors increasingly prioritize. Ola Electric’s IPO marked how a capital-intensive and technology-led company used public markets to fund manufacturing scale, R&D, and vertical integration — objectives that align more naturally with long-term equity capital than with venture funding cycles. The listings also highlighted how public markets can support India’s industrial and energy transition ambitions, not just asset-light internet models.

While consumer internet companies dominate headlines, the IPO wave is broadening across sectors. In fintech, listed peers have set a clear benchmark: compliance, underwriting quality, and unit economics matter more than raw user growth. New IPOs are adjusting accordingly, focusing on sustainable credit models and diversified revenue rather than rapid balance-sheet expansion. In manufacturing and deep tech, IPOs are becoming increasingly central to growth strategies. Companies supplying electronics, auto components, and industrial technology are tapping public markets to expand capacity and reduce dependence on imported inputs—closely aligning with India’s production-linked incentive (PLI) push. Clean energy and electric mobility stand out as perhaps the biggest beneficiaries. With predictable demand, long-term contracts, and policy tailwinds, these businesses are structurally suited to public capital. Listings in this space signal that India’s energy transition is moving from policy intent to financial execution (and accountability).

Even edtech, once defined by hypergrowth and heavy cash burn, is recalibrating. Companies eyeing the public markets are emphasizing outcomes, hybrid models, and cost discipline—suggesting that the sector’s next phase will look markedly different from its first.

The broader economic implications of this IPO momentum are significant in terms of Bharat’s Atmanirbhar ambition. A steady pipeline of startup listings deepens India’s domestic capital markets, allowing household savings and institutional funds to back innovation directly. This reduces over-reliance on foreign venture capital and makes the ecosystem more resilient to global financial cycles.

Public listings also accelerate formalization. As startups adopt higher governance, disclosure, and compliance standards, they raise the bar across industries—benefiting employees, suppliers, and investors alike. Perhaps most importantly, IPOs close the loop in India’s innovation economy. Successful listings create liquidity for early investors and employees, recycle capital into new ventures, and reinforce entrepreneurship as a credible, long-term career path.

India’s IPO rush in 2025 was not about froth returning to markets, but about balance being re-established. Startups are going public sooner not because they are weaker, but because the ecosystem is stronger. Founders are building with clearer economics, investors are demanding durability over disruption slogans, and public markets are proving capable of supporting innovation at scale. What we see in the capital markets is a learning from what did not work as well in earlier IPO cycles -- aggressively priced offerings with unclear profitability narratives faced post-listing volatility, that seems to drive a new consensus: valuation discipline and transparency are no longer optional.

If this trajectory holds, 2026 may be remembered not just for the number of IPOs—but for marking the moment when India’s startup sector turned a corner to be integrated into the country’s mainstream economic architecture. In fact, many market experts anticipate an even stronger pipeline in 2026, with over 200 companies already securing and/or awaiting SEBI approvals to potentially raise over ₹2.65 lakh crores, in sectors such as fintech, e-commerce, telecom, and construction tech. In a sense, the reverbs of the bell that started ringing in 2025 may end up unleashing India’s next phase of growth in 2026 that is ready to be powered and driven by public accountability and ownership.

(Views are personal; the author is Head of the Department, Professor of Entrepreneurship and Management, Ashoka University)