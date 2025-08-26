International Dog Day: Give your furry friend the gift of protection

For dog lovers, every day feels like the International Dog Day. However, having a dedicated day is a chance to celebrate the love and loyalty these wonderful creatures bring, and to reflect on the care they deserve. Dogs are family, offering comfort and joy through life’s highs and lows. Caring for them means more than affection, it requires being prepared for illness, injury, or emergencies that can be emotionally and financially taxing. Pet dog insurance is a thoughtful, practical way to ensure your furry friend receives the best care without any financial strain. Just like humans, dogs face unexpected health issues, and with advanced veterinary treatments becoming costlier, a comprehensive insurance plan helps cover everything from routine check-ups to major surgeries, giving you the peace of mind that your dog’s health is never compromised.

Eligibility and Premiums

Most insurers cover dogs from 3 months to around 7 years of age, with exceptions for healthy older pets. Coverage is available for all breeds (indigenous, pedigree, non-pedigree and exotic). Premiums vary based on breed, age and size, starting from just a few hundred rupees for basic plans. Microchipped pets may also qualify for discounts, thanks to easier identification.

Coverage Offered Under Pet Dog Insurance

A comprehensive pet dog insurance plan offers multiple benefits designed to safeguard your dog’s health and well-being. These typically include:

• Surgery and Hospitalization Expenses: Covers the cost of surgeries required due to illness or accidents, including treatment for fractures and other injuries. It also includes pre-surgery diagnostic tests, post-surgery recovery care, and hospitalization expenses for a set number of days.

• Terminal Diseases Cover: Provides a lump sum pay-out or reimbursement if your pet is diagnosed with critical illnesses such as cancer, kidney failure, or heart disease, enabling timely and advanced treatment.

• Long-Term Care Cover: For chronic illnesses like diabetes, arthritis, or that require prolonged treatment or medication. This ensures ongoing medical support without frequent out-of-pocket expenses.

• Third-Party Liability Cover: Protects you from financial liabilities if your dog causes injury to a third person or damages property. It also includes coverage of legal expenses incurred in defending such claims. It covers expense for damage and injury if legal case is registered.

• Mortality Benefit: Similar to life insurance for humans, this cover pays out the insured sum if your dog passes away due to illness or accident.

• Theft or Loss Cover: Offers compensation if your insured pet is lost, stolen, or strays away and is not found within a stipulated time frame (usually 45 days).

• Accidental Death: Provides financial support in case of death caused by an accident while transporting your pet by car, train, or air. Accidental death may be due to any reason and not just transit.

• Outpatient (OPD) and Routine Care: Some policies extend to cover OPD consultations, vaccinations, deworming, and preventive health check-ups. This can include diagnostic tests and prescribed medicines for listed minor illnesses or injuries.

• Alternate Therapies: Certain insurers also offer coverage for alternative treatments such as physiotherapy, hydrotherapy, or acupuncture, provided they are recommended by a licensed veterinarian.

Exclusions to Keep in Mind

Like all insurance products, pet dog insurance also has exclusions. Commonly excluded are:

• Surgeries not required due to illness or accident

• Treatment for congenital defects or deformities

• Conditions related to pregnancy or whelping

• Grooming or cosmetic procedures

• Treatments not prescribed by a qualified veterinarian

• Dental surgery unless required due to accident

It is important to read the policy terms carefully to understand the scope of coverage and exclusions before purchase.

In conclusion, International Dog Day is a reminder of the joy and loyalty dogs bring into our lives. While toys, treats, and long walks are ways to show our love, ensuring they have access to quality healthcare is just as important. A well-chosen pet dog insurance plan provides both financial protection and peace of mind, enabling you to give your pet the care they deserve today and, in the years, to come.

(Views are personal; the author is Chief Technical Officer- Commercial, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance)