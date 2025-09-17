Marketing redefined: Startups changing the very fabric of what it means to build a brand

Startups are redefining the world of marketing, flipping the script once dominated by multinational giants to prioritize creativity, agility, and a deep understanding of today’s digital, screen-first consumers.

From fintech disruptors in Mumbai to D2C brands in Dubai, the smartest challengers are not just optimizing for clicks — they are building meaningful brand experiences on a foundation of analytics, empathy, and innovation.

The Shift: From Multinational to Startup DNA

Decades ago, marketing budgets and mass media buys favored incumbents, locking smaller players out. Today, thanks to digital tools and social platforms, even early-stage startups can command attention with guerrilla storytelling, hyper-targeted ads, and influencer-powered “moment marketing.” Indian startups, supported by programs like the UAE-India CEPA Council's Start-up Series, gain not just mentorship but cross-border market entry and fully funded brand launches, demonstrating how a local campaign can scale global aspirations almost overnight.

Global and Regional Examples

● In India, fintech startup CRED grew explosively by using quirky viral campaigns—such as its “Great for the Good” ad featuring offbeat celebrity pairings—hugely outpacing competition on memorability and app downloads.

● Dubai's Careem invested in cause-driven campaigns linked to Ramadan, using social media and influencer collaborations to boost not only ride bookings but also lasting community affinity.

● Middle Eastern e-commerce brands now obsess over mobile-first performance for shopping festivals, employing real-time analytics to maximize conversions within hours, proving how agility trumps sheer spend.

Brand Marketing vs. Performance Marketing

While “performance marketing” — driven by short-term, trackable results like clicks, installs, or sales — still matters, forward-thinking startups are rediscovering the power of brand marketing. Instead of a “versus,” the conversation is now about balance:

● Performance campaigns (Google ads, email retargeting, UTM-tracked social posts) drive measurable ROI and are perfect for startups with limited budgets or initial traction goals.

● Brand-focused marketing, on the other hand, is finding renewed emphasis as brands see long-term value in creating emotional connections, trust, and consumer loyalty — think of India’s boAt, which partners with music icons, or UAE’s Noon, celebrated for sharp, humorous Arab-centric content.

Emirates Airlines has consistently set benchmarks in the global aviation industry through impactful marketing campaigns and brand-building strategies.

● The “Fly Better” campaign used high-quality videos, influencer collaborations, and interactive digital experiences to convey their luxurious, service-centric brand, resulting in massive social engagement and strengthened customer loyalty worldwide.

● Emirates is renowned for its viral marketing, as seen in the Burj Khalifa stunt atop the tallest building to promote Expo 2020, reinforcing Dubai’s “nothing is impossible” ethos.

Swiggy

● Swiggy, India’s leading food delivery startup, ran the “Swiggy Voice of Hunger” campaign on Instagram, encouraging users to generate quirky content around food cravings, making it India's most engaging social media campaign of its time.

● Swiggy continuously tests regional variations for its digital content to ensure localized humor, language, and food references.

A standout example of marketing success in India is Myntra’s use of AI-driven hyper-personalization and virtual stylists. By analyzing user data, Myntra recommends products tailored to each shopper’s history, style, and preferences, elevating the shopping experience to a new level of customization.

GITEX, Dubai’s annual tech mega-event, is celebrated for its bold, integrated marketing that drives global attention and engagement. Organizers and exhibitors create buzz months ahead by announcing participation across digital platforms, leveraging social media teasers, pre-event email campaigns, and press releases to generate excitement. At the event, interactive booths use live demos, augmented reality, and immersive tech experiences to make brands unforgettable, while initiatives like the “GITEX Booster Bundle” encourage companies to optimize their digital presence before and during the show.

Importantly, leading marketers are merging both worlds—setting separate KPIs for immediate returns and longer-term brand equity, then using data analytics to align tactics across the entire conversion funnel.

What Needs to Be Discarded

Certain tactics are being swiftly phased out:

● Mass-market traditional media (print, billboards) with opaque results are giving way to digital with clear attribution and audience segmentation.

● One-size-fits-all messaging—what worked in one part of the world rarely translates to another without localization and cultural adaptation.

● Siloed marketing roles are vanishing as modern marketing leaders work across teams, influencing product features, go-to-market strategy, and even employer branding.

Futuristic Outlook

The future belongs to brands that harness AI, voice search, sustainability messaging, and hyper-personalization:

● In the UAE, AI-powered chatbots and predictive analytics are driving ultra-personalized campaigns, ensuring messages reach the right consumer, at the right time, in the right context.

● Influencer and creator marketing (especially short-form video) continues to surge across both India and the GCC, building trust and immediacy at scale.

● Startups entering the Middle East must embrace rapid localization, investing in Arabic content and adapting digital journeys for a mobile-first, privacy-conscious audience.

Marketing’s new “arena” is not about who speaks the loudest, but who connects best—across channels, cultures, and moments that matter.

As digital acceleration continues, marketing’s future will be written by those who combine data, empathy, and imagination — startup or not. To quote legendary ad man David Ogilvy: “Don't bunt. Aim out of the ball park. Aim for the company of immortals.”

Startups everywhere are taking heed, swinging for impact, and in doing so, changing the very fabric of what it means to build a brand for tomorrow.

{Views are personal; the author is a certified board director (MCA India), board member, ESG director, digital director, member of UAE Superbrands Council, and HBR Advisory Council}