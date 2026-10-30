MCA21 at 20: Filing extensions cannot become the new normal

The Companies Act, 2013 sets a clear sequence. Financial statements are generally due within 30 days of a company's annual general meeting (AGM), and annual returns within 60 days. The latest circular waives additional fees during specified periods but does not extend the AGM deadline. These filings are not private exchanges between companies and the Government: banks, investors and suppliers rely on them. Even accurate financial information loses some of its value when it reaches the public months late.

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Not all delays have the same cause. One company may have incomplete accounts; another may have completed its work but repeatedly failed to upload a form because of website errors. A blanket extension helps both, while giving little recognition to those who met the original deadline. The Ministry should distinguish genuine system failures from delays attributable to companies and provide a clear route to relief where a system failure can be demonstrated.

The Delhi High Court addressed a related issue in Luckygirl Fashion Private Limited v. Union of India in July 2025. Interpreting a 2019 extension, it held that additional fees for companies filing after the extended date could be charged from the end of that period, not the original due date.

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The 2026 circular expressly provides a different basis: a company that misses the relaxed deadline faces fees calculated from its original due date. The earlier ruling cannot be applied mechanically to the new wording. Companies should nevertheless know the financial consequences before relying on an extension. A simple worked example would help.

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A related issue emerges from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India's (ICSI) October representation seeking more time. It referred to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) granting 21 additional days for certain tax-audit reports and income-tax returns. Professionals understandably face overlapping deadlines. But the comparison raises a harder question: were the accounts ready before the AGM deadline, and had shareholders adopted them?

The extension request does not tell us. Preparation, approval and filing are distinct obligations. That distinction should guide any reform. The Companies Act permits financial statements that have not been adopted at an AGM to be filed in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

Income-tax returns follow a separate statutory timetable. Any proposal to require companies to file Form AOC-4 before submitting their income-tax returns therefore deserves careful examination. Such a requirement would need a clear legal basis and safeguards for situations in which the adoption of financial statements or electronic filing is delayed.

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A measured link between the two systems, through integrated filing, nevertheless deserves consideration. Until then, corporate income-tax returns could ask for the MCA filing acknowledgement number where financial statements have already been filed, or a declaration that the MCA filing is pending. After studying the results, the Government could consider aligning the relevant deadlines or, following the necessary legal changes, requiring specified companies to file with the MCA first, subject to appropriate exceptions. This approach would make the status of corporate accounts visible without automatically turning an MCA filing delay into an income-tax default.

Meanwhile, avoidable filing problems should be addressed directly. The Ministry could announce exceptional relief earlier, record attempted submissions during verified website outages and publish simple instructions when forms change. It should also report how many companies met the original deadline and how many needed the extension. These figures would help establish whether annual concessions address genuine difficulties or merely postpone the rush.

Twenty years after MCA21 began, success should be measured by whether companies prepare their accounts on time and the public receives them promptly. A dependable filing system would make extensions the exception, not an annual expectation. Nobody should have to wait for a circular to rescue the calendar.



Dr. Ranjith Krishnan is Associate Professor, Christ University, Delhi NCR. Mr. A. Sekar is Practicing Company Secretary, Mumbai. Views are personal