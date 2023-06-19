Nifty Bank Outlook: A close above 44,500 key to upside, says Sumeet Bagadia

There was a lot of shuffling in the Indian market last week mostly related to macro-economic data. The Federal Reserve announced a temporary halt in interest rate hikes but mentioned the possibility of future rate increases in 2023. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised its benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points and signaled a potential for additional policy tightening.

The Nifty Bank index meandered within a range of 815 points, ending the week at 43,938.15, down 0.12 per cent. The Nifty Finance index, however, surged by 1.19 per cent.

Five stocks advanced while seven declined in Nifty Bank constituents. One of the top gainers in the Nifty Bank for the week was IDFC First Bank, which gained 13.95 per cent while SBI lost 1.29 per cent. The index has managed to hold the support of the 20 DMA, forcing the bears to remain on the sidelines.

Indicators as RSI and MACD are currently positively skewed on the daily time frame.

Nifty Bank June future traded with a premium of 85 points.

Nifty Bank Put options open interest (OI) distribution shows that the strike of 43,000 has the highest OI concentration, which may act as a support for the current expiry. The Nifty Bank Call strike of 44,500, followed by 45,000, witnessed significant OI concentrations and may act as resistances for the current expiry.

PSU banking stocks showed some strength last week and it would be a good time to enter them from a short to medium term buying. In Private Banks- HDFC bank remained on the weaker side. IndusInd Bank is witnessing a buying interest among traders.

Going forward, we believe a close above 44,500 level would be important for further extended rally.

(The author is Executive Director at Choice Broking)