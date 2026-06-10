PM Modi's 12 years: A strong foundation for a developed India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's leadership over the past 12 years has marked a transformative era. This period has become a symbol not merely of a change in government but of a resurgence in national consciousness. It has not been limited to administrative achievements; rather, it has provided new direction and a new identity to India's social, economic, cultural, spiritual and global character.

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Upon assuming leadership of the country in 2014, Narendra Modi ji gave the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas". Over time, this mantra expanded to include "Sabka Vishwas" and "Sabka Prayas", and today it has become the foundation of the resolve for a developed India. Under his leadership, governance has prioritised service rather than power. This is why, over the past 12 years, the benefits of development have reached even the person standing at the last mile.

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The most significant feature of Prime Minister Modi ji's leadership has been that he did not limit development to economic indicators alone but connected it with public welfare. Through the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, crores of poor families were brought into the banking system. The Direct Benefit Transfer mechanism made government schemes more transparent and effectively curbed corruption. Today, the poor, farmers, workers and women are participating in the mainstream of development with dignity.

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Prime Minister Modi ji has shown special sensitivity toward the welfare of the poor. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, crores of families have received permanent houses. The Ujjwala Yojana has freed mothers and sisters from smoke-filled kitchens. The Ayushman Bharat scheme has provided a strong shield of health security to poor families. Through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, food security has been ensured for crores of people. Along with providing these facilities, these schemes have instilled confidence and dignity in the lives of millions.

India's economic progress over the last 12 years has been a significant achievement. Today, India is among the world's major economies and is moving rapidly toward becoming a developed nation. Historic reforms such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) have established the country as a unified economic market. Initiatives such as Make in India, Startup India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Production-Linked Incentive schemes have laid an important foundation for establishing India as a global manufacturing hub.

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The Digital India campaign has placed India among the leading nations of the technological revolution. Today, digital payments through UPI have become an example for the entire world. The reach of internet connectivity, digital services and e-governance to villages has made administration more transparent, effective and citizen-centric. This transformation has also become a means of social and economic empowerment.

The country's infrastructure has also witnessed unprecedented expansion. Modern highways, expressways, railway modernisation, Vande Bharat trains, new airports, ports and digital networks have become strong symbols of India's development journey. The Chenab Rail Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, economic corridors being developed across the country, and modern roads reaching border areas reflect the confidence and capabilities of a new India.

Prime Minister Modi ji has also made notable contributions in the field of social justice and inclusive development. Numerous schemes have been implemented for the welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, backward classes, persons with disabilities, minorities and other disadvantaged sections. Women have been made a central pillar of development and efforts have been undertaken to empower them economically, socially and politically. The Nari Shakti Vandan Act is a historic step toward increasing women's participation in Indian democracy.

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Under Narendra Modi ji's leadership, India has also infused new energy into its cultural and spiritual heritage. The construction of the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya after centuries of waiting is a symbol of the resurgence of India's cultural consciousness. The Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Mahakal Lok, Kedarnath redevelopment and the development of other religious sites have given India's spiritual heritage global recognition. The Prime Minister himself has emerged on the world stage as an effective ambassador of Indian culture, yoga, spirituality and Sanatan values.

Prime Minister Modi ji has played a historic role in giving yoga international recognition. Through his efforts, the United Nations declared June 21 as International Day of Yoga. This is a unique example of India's cultural strength and global leadership.

In the field of national security, Prime Minister Modi has demonstrated firm and decisive leadership. The policy of zero tolerance toward terrorism, efforts to strengthen border security and steps taken toward self-reliance in the defence sector have elevated India's strategic strength to new heights. Today, India is not only vigilant about its own security but has also emerged as an important partner in global peace and stability.

Prime Minister Modi ji's leadership has taken India's prestige in the field of foreign policy to unprecedented heights. The successful presidency of the G-20, India's influential presence on global platforms and its growing role as the voice of developing nations have placed India at the centre of world politics. Today, the world sees India not merely as a large market but as a nation that provides solutions and serves as a reliable partner.

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Rajasthan has also greatly benefited from Prime Minister Modi ji's leadership. Numerous important projects have been implemented in the state in the fields of roads, railways, water, energy, tourism, healthcare and digital infrastructure. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor, the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, expansion of national highways in cities including Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur and Bikaner, as well as railway electrification and modernisation, have accelerated connectivity in the state. Rajasthan has also benefited from Vande Bharat train services. The approval and support of the Centre for the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC) River Linking Project associated with the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) has created new hope for a permanent solution to eastern Rajasthan's water crisis.

To make Rajasthan one of the country's leading energy powers in the field of solar and wind energy, the Central Government has provided extensive investment and policy support. Through coordinated efforts of the Centre and the state, Rajasthan is setting new dimensions of development. The Prime Minister ji's special affection and commitment towards Rajasthan is a source of inspiration for the people of the state.

The past 12 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's leadership have been years that have written a new story of India's capabilities, resolve and achievements. This period has witnessed the building of an India that is confident, self-reliant, proud of its culture and advancing toward global leadership.

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I am fully confident that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will certainly achieve its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047 and will emerge as an inspiring example of progress, peace, democracy and human welfare for the global community. Under the Prime Minister ji's leadership, this period of Amrit Kaal will prove instrumental in taking the country to new heights.