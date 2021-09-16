Should you upgrade to iPhone 13?

Each time this year, iPhone enthusiasts wait with bated breath for the big Apple event and the morning after, social media is buzzing with fans waxing lyrical about even the most minor updates by the tech giant.

But, every few years, Apple announces monumental upgrades to the iPhone lineup. 2021 certainly wasn't that year. This time around, the changes were incremental.

That said, although the devices look almost identical to the iPhone 12 lineup, there are some significant changes under the hood.

This year's phones have faster processors, brilliant cameras, slightly better battery life and the Pro models come with 120 Hz displays(a feature Android phones introduced in 2017.) But, does it make sense for someone who purchased an iPhone 12 Pro Max (guilty as charged) to upgrade this year? Probably not.

iPhone 12s or 13 Event?

For starters, even the staunchest Apple loyalists agree that Tuesday's announcements from Apple Park resembled more of a "12S" update than a full-fledged iPhone 13 event.

If you are not a "power user" of the iPhone, and already own an iPhone 12, then there's almost no reason to upgrade right away, especially since 5G will most likely be available in India only in 2022.

And last year's line-up is already 5G proof. So, it would make sense to wait until the iPhone 14 launch when India's 5G infrastructure is hopefully robust.

The Creator's "A Game"

However, if you're a content creator or an aspiring filmmaker, it becomes a tougher decision. The iPhone 13's camera upgrades, especially Cinematic Mode can be an instant game-changer for content creators trying to level up their blogging game.

If the feature actually works as Apple has promised, it could replace a lot of DSLR and mirrorless cameras in your tech cabinet.

Another new feature that may pique the interest of budding filmmakers is Apple ProRes, a format that optimises videos for those into colour grading or editors that use softwares like Final Cut Pro. But, there's a caveat here.

This feature will roll out in the coming weeks and ProRes in 4K at 30fps will be limited to the higher capacity 256GB, 512GB and 1TB models only. The base variant 128GB model will only be able to shoot at a reduced resolution of 1080p.

There's one theory explaining this restriction that suggests that the 128GB model doesn't have the data transfer speeds that are required for 4K video creation.

To Trade-in Or Wait It Out?

It's interesting to note that for customers like me who purchased the iPhone 12 Pro Max on last year's launch day, it doesn't make any sense to trade in our phones in India on the Apple online store.

To illustrate, if I were to trade in an iPhone 12 Pro Max(128 GB) for the latest iPhone 13 Pro Max(128 GB), I'd still have to pay a whopping Rs 88, 500 for the upgrade.

The US, however, is a whole different story. If I were to exchange the same devices in the US, I'd only need to shell out $309 or Rs 22,707, owing to the price difference of the Pro models in the two countries.

So, it's safe to say, I'll be waiting it out for the iPhone 14 Pro Max unless of course I could be teleported instantly to the Apple Store at Fifth Avenue in New York.

(The author is Technology Editor and Presenter, Business Today TV.)