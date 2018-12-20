Sorry ma'am, the phone has been permanently disconnected!

Fact: In 2016 in Suraj, which is a small village not very far from Ahmedabad, unmarried women were banned from using or possessing a mobile phone. If caught with a phone, a fine of Rs 2100 was slapped on the lady in question, and Rs 200 was rewarded to the informer. I'm told that the entire village of 2500 people welcomed the decision. Now, whether this poll deigned the female folk important enough to be questioned, is anybody's guess.

Fact: In another village in Uttar Pradesh, women under the age of 18 years were banned from using or owning a mobile phone

Fact: Moving beyond India, a 26-year old female social media enthusiast was strangled by her brother. Reason? He found her Facebook posts to be overly 'modern', and feared that she was disgracing her family with her mobile phone habits

It's an accepted fact that India fares the worst in gender parity in mobile phone adoption. Some studies peg this at 38%, and others paint a grimmer picture of only 28% of Indian women using a mobile phone. And if you thought that this was an 'emerging economies' phenomenon, think again. For China, the gap is only 1%.

Shocked? It gets worse.

We all understand just how much of a leveller technology can be. It can help create awareness, empower women to protect themselves, find a job, and develop keener life skills. And while the whole brouhaha around 'Roti, kapda, makaan and wifi' may sound like the anthem of the decade, the truth for the rural female, is anything but musical.

A shocking report by the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University explains how this parity is not just representative of the country's mobile adoption rates but also of the glaring gap that exists between the sexes in India.

It is not just the lack of "economic self-reliance" which is working against women in a patriarchal system such as ours - there are deep-seated societal biases which don't allow women to own mobile devices. The report cites regressive beliefs such as reputational risk, distraction from household duties and rebelling against subservience as some examples. Simply put - if the girl will eventually be married off and leave, why invest in her at all? Sadly enough, while this problem is far more debilitating in Bharat, the rest of Indian society also has its own share of social depravity that women are put through.

My point?

We seem to be breeding a purposeful suspension of common sense. If India has to grow, Indian women will need to grow too. According to The World Economic Forum (WEF)'s Global Gender Gap Report 2017, gender parity is directly proportional to economic development. It is no surprise then that a McKinsey World Institute report released in June 2018 - 'The Power of Parity: Advancing Women's Equality in Asia Pacific', found that Indian women contributed only 18 percent to the country's GDP, which was one of the lowest in the world.

But I'm not one to ring the death knell so soon, and I'm certainly not one to throw in the towel. I do think we're taking some steps in the right direction - across government and corporates both. Is it enough? Certainly not. Is it a start? Hell yeah.

The Indian government's efforts to move to a digital economy is largely dependent on mobile adoption, and so are specific initiatives like the 'Mudra Yojana Scheme for Women', introduced to empower the female population. In fact, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY)'s recent directives mandated all smartphones to support one official Indian language apart from English and Hindi by July 2017. This was done keeping in mind India's low literacy levels and even lower digital literacy levels and because the absence of in-built regional languages in mobile phones makes it that much harder to access critical e-services such as healthcare, banking, education, and governance. Local language phones = one less problem to worry about.

Meanwhile, organizations like Google and Tata Trusts' Internet Saathi are other initiatives that are adding tremendous value to the lives of the female hinterland. Internet Saathi has already made 12 million women across 110,000 Indian villages become tech savvy, gain employment and break boundaries. Internationally, M-Pesa, a mobile phone-based money transfer, financing and microfinancing service, has single-handedly helped 2% of Kenya's households rise out of poverty. Inspiration much?!

Unfortunately, operating within a social hierarchy that's skewed towards patriarchy means we aren't fully benefiting from these positive initiatives! We need to emphasize how mobile phones are tools of empowerment, independence and safety. And we need to do this in every capacity - as individuals, as leaders, and as women.

It doesn't just stop there - we need to push the men in our lives to do the same. It may be the simple act of buying your peon's daughter her very own mobile phone, or then taking a special interest in the digital life of your maid. Or better still, finding a way to contribute to the larger movement by allocating some time and funds to organizations and groups that are leading some of these rural digital empowerment drives. For women in leadership positions, it means finding a way to channel some of your sustainability and CSR funds into these efforts, and helping make them more scalable.

A lot of this is tough work, and outcomes will be slow to come by. But I guess a smooth sea never makes a skilful sailor. Right?

(The writer is President of Jagran Prakashan Ltd)