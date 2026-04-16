The new Indo-Pacific powerhouse: Why Australia is the strategic frontier for Indian investment

With the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) now functioning as a high-speed conduit for capital, the narrative for Indian industry has moved beyond simple trade. We are witnessing the birth of a bilateral "Green Corridor" that promises not just returns, but resilience. The economic tectonic plates of the Indo-Pacific have shifted.

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For the enlightened Indian businessman, Australia is no longer just a source of raw materials; it is a laboratory for the future of energy. By leveraging ECTA, Indian businesses can secure the entire value chain of the 21st century—from the lithium in the ground to the carbon credits in the atmosphere.

Beyond the "Sun and Wind"

ECTA has effectively eliminated the "sovereign friction" for Indian investors. While the zero-duty access on 100% of Indian exports is a headline, the real gold lies in the investment protection and market access in three critical sectors:

• Critical Minerals: Australia holds some of the world’s largest reserves of Lithium, Cobalt, and Rare Earth Elements (REEs). Indian firms can now bypass global bottlenecks by entering into direct Joint Ventures in Western Australia. These investments provide a captive supply chain for India’s burgeoning EV and semiconductor manufacturing sectors.

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• Petroleum & Natural Gas: Even as we transition, Australia’s LNG capacity serves as a "bridge fuel" for India. ECTA facilitates easier investment in Australian upstream assets, allowing Indian energy giants to secure long

term energy security while pivoting toward carbon-capture-integrated extraction.

• Renewable Energy & Green Hydrogen: With the "Hydrogen Headstart" program and ECTA’s mobility provisions, Indian firms can own and operate giga-scale solar and wind farms in the Northern Territory, converting that energy into Green Ammonia for global shipping or export back to India.

The Carbon Economy: Monetizing the Transition

Investment in Australian renewables offers a dual-revenue stream that is often overlooked: Energy Sales + Carbon Credits.

Australia’s ACCU (Australian Carbon Credit Unit) scheme is one of the most transparent and robust in the world. Indian investors in reforestation, soil carbon, or renewable-led green hydrogen can generate high-integrity carbon credits.

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These credits serve two purposes:

1. Offsetting Domestic Footprints: Indian firms with heavy industrial footprints back home can use these high-quality international credits to meet their global ESG commitments.

2. Trade on Global Markets: As international carbon prices rise, these credits become a liquid asset class, significantly enhancing the Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of renewable projects.

Collaborating with KABIL:

The public sector, in the form of Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL) which serves as India’s strategic "vehicle" for securing overseas mineral assets. KABIL is a Joint Venture (JV) company formed by three Indian Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs): NALCO (40%), Hindustan Copper (30%), and MECL (30%), formed with a mandate to: To identify, acquire, and develop critical minerals (primarily Lithium and Cobalt) to fuel India's energy transition, specifically for EV battery manufacturing. KABIL signed an MOU with the Australian Critical Minerals Facilitation Office (CMFO) in March 2022 for joint due diligence on lithium and cobalt projects. By late 2023, the partnership identified five target projects (two lithium and three cobalt) for potential investment.

KABIL’s operational mandate now includes the "inclusion of any other investment partner" in the asset acquisition process, which opens the door to Indian private firms to enter as junior partners or co-investors in projects KABIL has already vetted. A primary way to collaborate is through "offtake" agreements. If an Indian business invests in an Australian mine alongside KABIL, KABIL can help facilitate the secure supply chain back to India, leveraging bilateral trade agreements like ECTA and the ongoing CECA negotiations.

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The Technology Bridge: Importing the Future

Perhaps the most significant "hidden" profit of investing in Australia is the Reverse Technology Transfer. By operating in the Australian regulatory and technical ecosystem, Indian businesses can master:

• Grid Firming & Storage: Australia leads the world in "Big Battery" technology and pumped hydro integration*. Operating these assets allows Indian firms to bring proven grid-stability tech to the Indian state-grids.

• Electrolyzer Efficiency: Australian startups are pioneering next-generation membrane-less electrolyzers**. Indian investors can provide the "Scale Capital" to these firms in exchange for manufacturing rights in India.

• CCUS (Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage): Investing in Australian gas projects integrated with CCS# provides Indian engineers with the technical blueprint to decarbonize India’s own thermal power plants. Here are

the two summaries:

The Legal Framework – India

India's critical minerals sector has been transformed by sweeping reforms between 2023 and 2026, shifting from entrenched state dominance to an open, competitive regime. The foundational statute remains the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 (MMDR Act), but its 2023 Amendment was a watershed: six minerals previously reserved as "atomic" — including Lithium, Beryllium, Titanium, Niobium, Tantalum, and Zirconium — were de-listed and opened to private and foreign entities, while 24 critical and strategic minerals were codified under Part D of the First Schedule, with the Central Government empowered to conduct block auctions directly, overriding state-level delays. A new Exploration Licence (EL) regime enables private and junior mining firms to bid competitively for exploration rights over blocks up to 1,000 sq km. On the fiscal and investment side, India now permits 100% FDI under the Automatic Route for mining with no prior governmental approval (save for bordering-nation and titanium restrictions), while a 2024 Cabinet rationalization slashed royalty rates for 12 critical minerals to a globally competitive 2–4% of Average Sale Price, down from a prohibitive 12% default, substantially improving project economics and bankability for both domestic and foreign investors.

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The Legal Framework – Australia

New South Wales (NSW) which has vast deposits of deep-seated minerals operates as a Tier-1 global mining jurisdiction governed at the state level primarily by the Mining Act 1992, with environmental approvals administered under the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979; concession rights follow a sequential pathway from Exploration Licence to Mining Lease, allocated on a "first in-time" or targeted expression-of-interest basis subject to rigorous "fit and proper person" tests — a markedly different approach from India's centralized e-auction system.

The state's 2024–2035 Critical Minerals Strategy identifies five priority metals — REEs, Scandium, Copper, Silver, and Cobalt — and incentivizes the full supply chain, with significant. A landmark Royalty Deferral Scheme, launched in July 2025, allows eligible projects with a market capitalization below $5 billion to defer up to $250 million in royalties for the first five years of operation, dramatically improving early-stage cash flows. However, the most critical legal chokepoint for Indian investors is the federal Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB), governed by the Foreign Acquisitions and Takeovers Act 1975 (Cth): critical minerals and REEs are classified under national security matrices, meaning any foreign investment — particularly from state-owned enterprises or entities from non-allied nations — triggers mandatory FIRB notification and rigorous national interest scrutiny, making careful corporate structuring an absolute prerequisite before committing capital.

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Practical Roadmap for the Indian Investor

1. Structuring the Entry: Utilize the ECTA's investment chapters to establish a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) in Australia. This ensures that the entity is treated with "Most Favored Nation" status, protecting against discriminatory regulatory changes.

2. Managing Investment: The "Hub & Spoke" Model: Manage high-level strategy from India while utilizing the MATES Visa## to station specialized Indian technical teams on-site in Australia.

• Financing: Use the "Green Bond" markets in Sydney and Melbourne, which offer competitive rates for ECTA-aligned decarbonization projects.

3. Repatriating & Reinvesting: Under the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) bolstered by ECTA, Indian investors can efficiently repatriate dividends. However, many are finding higher alpha by reinvesting Australian profits into "Downstream Critical Minerals"— processing the lithium in Australia before shipping the high-value precursor chemicals to battery plants in India.

Conclusion: The Strategic Imperative

The ECTA is not just a trade deal; it is an invitation to own the infrastructure of the future. For the Indian businessman, the way forward is clear. The sun is shining on the Australian outback, but the profits are destined for those who can bridge the two shores.

* Australia is a global leader in grid firming, utilizing massive "Big Battery" installations—like the Hornsdale Power Reserve and Victoria Big Battery—and extensive pumped hydro projects to stabilize its high-penetration renewable grid. These systems manage the intermittency of solar/wind power, providing essential services like frequency control and synthetic inertia.

** Next-generation membrane-less electrolyzers are advanced water-splitting devices that produce green hydrogen by replacing the expensive, fragile solid membrane (used in PEM/AEM systems) with fluidic or magnetic forces to separate hydrogen and oxygen gases. They offer significantly lower capital costs, higher durability, and can use non-precious catalysts (like nickel) while operating on low quality water or sewage.

# CCS stands for Carbon Capture and Storage (or sometimes Carbon Capture and Sequestration). It is a suite of technologies designed to capture emissions from large point sources—like power plants and industrial facilities—and transport them to be permanently stored in deep underground geological formations.

##The MATES Visa (Mobility Arrangement for Talented Early-professionals Scheme) is a temporary visa for Indian graduates and early-career professionals to live and work in Australia for up to two years. It does not require employer sponsorship, is capped at 3,000 places annually, and uses a ballot (lottery) system.

(Views are personal; the author is a senior advocate who works inter alia in commercial law, IPR and litigation, arbitration and consultation in the oil and gas industry)