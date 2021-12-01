Top 5 qualities GenZ entrepreneurs should possess to get discovered by investors

In these expeditiously changing times, the Gen Z generation has emerged out of the shadows of millennials and baby boomers to become the most successful entrepreneurial generation in the history of humankind. At least 62% of Gen Zers have already indicated that they have either started or intend to start an entrepreneurial venture, a trend that's picking up pace tremendously.



However, even when the world already knows that Gen Zs are the next big wave, getting discovered by investors and venture capitalists is still a different ball game altogether. Having sufficient working capital and the financial runway is pivotal for a startup to reach its true potential. So, the question is, how can Gen Z entrepreneurs get discovered and be in the good books of potential investors?

Here's a list of five must-have qualities for Gen Z entrepreneurs to kindle the hearts and minds of contemporary investors and venture capitalists:



1. Investing in the Jockey, rather than the horse: Often, investors choose to back a leader and team player. They prefer giving a solid founder with extraordinary team-building abilities a shot instead of prioritising the idea or the product in question. Therefore, the Gen Z entrepreneurs can give themselves a considerable boost by focusing on personal capabilities, passion, and healthy interpersonal relationships between the team members.



2. Trusting yourself - rain or shine: Investors are keen on gauging the seriousness of an entrepreneur by contemplating the time, money, and energy they are investing. If you tell an investor that this idea is a part-time thing just until things get settled, they are more likely to become uninterested. If an entrepreneur has invested his personal money in the startup, it is expected to give a positive impression to the investors, as it depicts the seriousness behind the venture.



3. Don't beat gums: Since this is the age of digital transformation and rapidly changing business dynamics, several people want to start their individual ventures. However, not everyone can become an entrepreneur, and investors are always on the lookout for the gems amidst the mud pool. An entrepreneur who doesn't speak unnecessary words just to appear intelligent, someone who knows how to present the idea without looking at a virtual presentation or a piece of paper, someone who has in-depth knowledge of the industry they are planning to dive into -- every shred of knowledge that entrepreneurs possess matters to investors.



4. Come what may: If an entrepreneur is not ready to get grilled during his investor's pitching session to a point where they start contemplating the whole idea but still articulate correct answers, then they are not ready to face the real world. The current business and entrepreneurial ecosystem is cutthroat. It is also intriguing but competitive. The grit and the ability to resolve any personal or professional problem make an entrepreneur investment-worthy.



5. Complete your platter with a dash of confidence: It is a given that an entrepreneur needs to be an expert in the field they are planning to change. And, of course, your startup idea or product has to be unique with various distinctive features. But what will set you apart from the rest of the pool is your confidence and charisma.

Thus, acquiring knowledge, knowing comprehensive details about the industry and product is essential, but it is also crucial to pair this sometimes-tedious knowledge with a dash of confidence so that the final dish can immediately entice the investors.



Bottom Line



Success in a business, especially in today's volatile world, is all about visibility and networking. Getting discovered by the right investors can do more than just add value to your financial standing.

The right investors can work as a guiding hand that may handhold you through the dark phases of entrepreneurship. They can make or break your entrepreneurial dreams but remember you are not the only one fighting for their attention.

Having a great idea and statistics backing its profitability isn't feasible anymore. An entrepreneur must have the aforementioned qualities to have an edge over their contemporaries.



(Brendan Rogers and Hershel Mehta - Co-founders and Partners at 2am VC.)