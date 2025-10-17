Traveling by road this Diwali? Make sure you're insured

Every year, the week before Diwali tells the same story. Highways fill with families heading home, cars packed with luggage and excited children, the promise of celebrations pulling everyone toward their roots. Last year, a young family's car broke down on the expressway because of an overheated engine, but standing there for three hours, watching the festival clock tick away, the question hit them: "Are we actually protected if something serious happens?"

Understanding What You Actually Have

Here's what surprises most people: Having car insurance doesn't automatically mean complete protection during road travel. The standard motor policy covers vehicle damage and third-party liability, but the gaps become visible only when examining what happens to people, not just vehicles.

What often gets missed:

● Medical expenses for passengers during accidents

● Emergency assistance when stranded far from home

● Accommodation costs if the journey gets disrupted

● Financial protection for personal belongings

During Diwali travel, when highways are crowded and driving hours extend late into the night, these gaps matter more than during regular commutes.

The Personal Accident Cover Reality

Motor insurance includes mandatory personal accident coverage for the owner-driver, typically up to ₹15 lakh. But this covers only the registered owner when driving, not passengers, not family members, not situations where someone else is at the wheel. When your spouse drives part of the journey, or parents and children travel as passengers, the standard owner-driver PA cover provides incomplete protection.

When Travel Insurance Fills the Gap

Travel insurance often seems relevant only for international trips, but domestic travel insurance serves a distinct purpose during road travel, especially during festivals. It typically covers medical expenses for all travellers, emergency evacuation, trip interruption costs, loss of baggage, and accommodation expenses if stranded. A family member needs hospitalisation in an unfamiliar city. The vehicle becomes unusable and you need emergency accommodation. Baggage gets stolen. These aren't vehicle insurance situations, they're travel insurance situations.

Before You Leave Home

The time to verify coverage isn't when something goes wrong. It's before starting the journey.

Quick checklist:

● Review motor insurance validity and coverage details

● Verify personal accident coverage limits and who it protects

● Check if roadside assistance is included and active

● Assess whether domestic travel insurance makes sense

● Ensure all policy documents are downloaded on your phone

The cost of these protections is minimal compared to trip expenses, yet the difference they make during emergencies is substantial.

What This Journey Demands

Festival travel carries emotional value that transcends insurance considerations. Insurance simply ensures that unforeseen events don't overshadow these moments with financial stress. The highways during Diwali represent both the best and riskiest times for travel, the best because of where they lead, the riskiest because of crowded roads and extended driving hours.

This Diwali, let insurance be one less thing to worry about. Because the journey home should be about anticipation and joy, not about unaddressed vulnerabilities that become obvious only when it's too late to fix them.

(Views are personal; the author is CEO at BajajCapital Insurance Broking Ltd)