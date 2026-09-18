What endures: The residential school in a changing world

When Character Meets Pressure

Residential schools have long been recognised for shaping character. Discipline, integrity, resilience, teamwork and service have anchored their philosophy for generations. What they are now doing — and doing well — is moving beyond instilling these qualities to applying them under pressure: where information is abundant, opinions instantaneous, distractions relentless and character is less about adherence to rules than about judgement and responsible decision-making.

The relative absence of an overly cushioned environment proves an advantage: students learn to think beyond the obvious and adapt without the scaffold of routine or parental oversight.

The most telling shift is the growing importance of self-leadership. For decades, schools were built around supervision, structure and compliance; necessary, but no longer sufficient. The future belongs to individuals who can manage themselves and take responsibility without constant oversight.

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Residential schools hold a natural advantage here. Removed from the cocoon of familiarity, students navigate relationships, manage routines and absorb consequences, learning to distinguish between responding and reacting; and to sift the avoidable from the important.

The result is confidence, accountability and maturity; qualities more durable than any single qualification in a world where careers are non-linear and adaptability defines success.

Two former students of a residential school, preparing university applications and convinced they had little to show, were asked by their teacher, to simply list what they had done at school. A few conversations later, the material for multiple CVs lay on the table, accumulated not through any special effort but through the ordinary rhythm of residential life. One secured a full scholarship to a university in the United States; the other to a leading institution in the United Kingdom. No external coaching was involved.

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The Third Classroom

Residential schools have always understood that education extends beyond formal instruction that the capabilities most needed for the future are developed precisely outside the classroom: communication, collaboration, empathy, conflict resolution and cultural awareness, learned through participation, not textbooks.

Some educators call this the ‘third classroom’. It is not a new idea. What is new is the deliberateness with which the best residential schools are cultivating it, using tradition not as a constraint but as a moral compass that helps students navigate change without losing perspective.

One former student, a school prefect, by all appearances a model of quiet responsibility, revealed in his university application essay that he had been a bully in middle school. It was the intervention of a single loyal friend and the social consequence of isolation by his peers that forced him to look inward. The gradual metamorphosis that followed, he wrote, could scarcely have happened outside a boarding environment. No teacher directed it, no programme prescribed it. The school’s community did the work.

Previous generations prepared for a profession. Today’s students must prepare for reinvention. Many careers that will define the next two decades do not yet exist. The ability to learn, unlearn and relearn has become the most critical life skill of all. The best residential schools have already made the shift from preparing students for a first destination to preparing them for a lifetime of transitions.

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Wellbeing as a Strategic Capability

Conversations around student wellbeing have rightly gained prominence. The objective is not to shield young people from difficulty but to build the resilience and emotional literacy needed to engage constructively with it.

Residential schools are uniquely positioned engaging with the whole student across the entire day through teachers, house staff, coaches and mentors. Proactive wellbeing, embedded in daily life rather than triggered by crisis, works best where the school can reach the student before a difficulty takes hold.

One of India’s veteran ace shooters, an alumnus of a residential school, won bronze at the 2025 World Championships in trap shooting, his thirteenth appearance since his 1998 debut. He was an integral part of the Indian team that took gold at the 2022 Asian Games. That kind of discipline and commitment is not built overnight. It is formed over years, in exactly the environment residential schools are built to provide.

From Alumni to Leadership

Alumni, once celebrated primarily as symbols of heritage, are increasingly active contributors to student development: mentors, internship providers and career guides connecting students with graduates across professions and geographies. The past, in this sense, becomes a compass rather than an anchor.

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When a student from the Batch of 2019 sought work experience in Intellectual Property Rights, it was an alumnus from a batch three decades prior, now a partner at one of India’s leading law firms, who made it possible. Thirty years after leaving school, the bond held.

Underlying all these shifts is a question of leadership. The responsibility of educational leaders is stewardship: holding firm on what must endure while remaining honest about what must evolve. The aim is not to replace one with the other but to hold both rooted in a clear sense of mission.

What Endures and Why

Heritage residential schools have survived wars, economic cycles, technological revolutions and profound social change. That endurance reflects an institutional instinct refined across generations, to hold firm on values while remaining honest about what must change.

Major Abhilasha Barak, India’s first woman combat aviator in the Indian Army and an alumna of The Lawrence School, Sanawar, was named the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year for 2025. In her, the values of equality, fearlessness and the refusal to give in — values that residential schools do not merely teach but live — found their fullest expression.

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In that sense, the future of residential schools is not a departure from their past. It is a more intentional expression of it.

Legacy explains how these institutions were built. Purpose is why they will endure.

(Views are personal; Vipin Sondhi is Member, Board of Governors at The Lawrence School, Sanawar; Former MD&CEO, Ashok Leyland and Ruchi Pradhan Datta is Head Master at The Lawrence School, Sanawar)