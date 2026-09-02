Why India’s new closing auction is a reform worth backing

Stock F&O settlement, margin calculations, and strike price referencing now are linked to CAS closing prices. Besides, the passive industry’s dependency on index funds and ETFs now means they rely on CAS for NAV calculation and rebalancing. CAS is now one month old in the Indian market. The MSCI August 2026 Index Review was implemented at the close of trading on August 31, 2026. This was to be the litmus test of CAS implementation. From the record volume of Rs 39,718 crore at NSE, it is obvious that CAS is here to stay. Huge participation by index funds and passive investors on the rebalancing day is testimony to the confidence placed in the Closing

Auction session

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With a market share of 99.9% — and on the very first index rebalancing day since CAS went live — NSE is proving its dominance. This single-day figure was approximately 42 times the previous trading day’s CAS turnover, with over 98,000 unique investors participating. CAS alone accounted for 22% of the day’s total cash market turnover on NSE. Over the first month since its launch, NSE accumulated a cumulative CAS turnover of ₹63,000 crore.

Large institutional orders that previously had to be sliced and diced across the last 30 minutes can now be concentrated in the auction. The pooled liquidity of the CAS window improves the probability of matching large orders at a single price, reducing market-impact cost. The introduction of CAS in India is not a reform for its sake — it is an alignment with global best practices that have been in place for decades across the world’s deepest and most mature capital markets. So, it’s a reform with no reverse gear.

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Here to stay

There has been a lot of discussion in the last month calling for SEBI to change the rules, timings and even roll back the system. The SEBI Chairman has rightly emphasised that there will be no rollback, while at the same time welcoming the suggestions. Indian markets and stakeholders will have to comprehend that when a closing auction is introduced, there is a tendency for trading volume to migrate from the continuous session to the auction window — participants prefer the transparency and fairness of the single-price close. Also, based on global experience, the exchanges are aware of the hiccups and, in order to safeguard against them, they have put in place price bands, random closing times, two-phase order entry, and indicative price dissemination. Participation by more than 98,000 unique investors clearly indicates broad and democratic participation.

With a single rebalancing day validating the mechanism under the heaviest possible institutional load, the debate over whether India needed a closing auction has been settled. The question now is not whether CAS will expand beyond F&O stocks, but when. CAS is no longer an experiment. It is the new normal. The verdict is clear: CAS is here to stay.

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(Views are personal; the author is a Corporate Consultant & Trainer)