Money Today
"Short-term bond fund and lower maturity products may outperform in this financial year as compared with duration products"
"Bond yields are expected to be stable or have an upward bias as the Indian economy remonetizes; FII flows and insurance demand is expected to be strong which should support bond yields"
"The last quarter may see an increase in volatility giving an attractive opportunity to equity investors"
The economy has entered a structurally low-interest rate regime, thanks to falling inflation and fiscal prudence
Current trend suggests SIP culture is taking roots among investors however it has a long way to go
"You need to generate returns somewhere between 12-14% p.a, which takes care of inflation as well as up-gradation that you want"
Good market growth expectation due to favorable changes in demographic profile and increase in per capita income levels in India
As the capacity utilization in the Indian economy is about 74%, the capex recovery is expected to be slow and gradual and should gather steam post FY18
"Mutual fund ek aisa aloo hai jo har sabzi mein fit ho jaayega"
"The new real estate bill will ensure more discipline is introduced in the market and therefore many fly-by-night developers will be out."
"Charges in Ulip has come down from 30-40% in the first 3-4 years to less than 5%" - Naval Goel, CEO, PolicyX.com
