 Money Today Exclusive Personal Finance Interviews
Home
OPINION
Interviews
Money Today

"Short-term bond fund and lower maturity products may outperform in this financial year as compared with duration products"

Renu Yadav
Nagarajan Murthy,

"Bond yields are expected to be stable or have an upward bias as the Indian economy remonetizes; FII flows and insurance demand is expected to be strong which should support bond yields"

 
 

"Online space has created exciting opportunities and this space is growing at a fast pace"

More

"The last quarter may see an increase in volatility giving an attractive opportunity to equity investors"

The economy has entered a structurally low-interest rate regime, thanks to falling inflation and fiscal prudence
More

"MCLR is still work-in-progress in terms on implementation"

More

IFAs help bring in disciplined approach towards investing: Saravana Kumar of LIC Mutual Fund

Current trend suggests SIP culture is taking roots among investors however it has a long way to go
More

Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mutual Fund

"You need to generate returns somewhere between 12-14% p.a, which takes care of inflation as well as up-gradation that you want"
More

Sandeep Batra, Executive Director, ICICI Prudential Life

More
 
 

"Gains in the bond yields are behind us"

More

"The insurance industry should grow at more than 15% over the next 5 years"

Good market growth expectation due to favorable changes in demographic profile and increase in per capita income levels in India
More

Do not see rise in capex expenditure before FY18-19: Sanjay Dongre of UTI Mutual Fund

As the capacity utilization in the Indian economy is about 74%, the capex recovery is expected to be slow and gradual and should gather steam post FY18
More

Vikaas Sachdeva, CEO, Edelweiss Asset Management

"Mutual fund ek aisa aloo hai jo har sabzi mein fit ho jaayega"
More

Sanjay Dutt, managing director India, Cushman and Wakefield

"The new real estate bill will ensure more discipline is introduced in the market and therefore many fly-by-night developers will be out."
More

Naval Goel, Founder and CEO, PolicyX.com

"Charges in Ulip has come down from 30-40% in the first 3-4 years to less than 5%" - Naval Goel, CEO, PolicyX.com 
More
Advertisement