Business Today Tech Conclave Day 2: Experts on why 5G technology is critical to India's digital dream

After some exciting sessions on day 1 of Business Today Tech Conclave on education and on e-healthcare and interesting keynote sessions by Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India and Puneet Chandok, President, AWS India and South Asia (Amazon Internet Services), day two witnessed interesting conversation around the 'Rise of 5G' and a fireside chat with Dr Anand Agarwal, Group CEO and Whole-Time Director of STL.

The discussion around the 'Rise of 5G' panel started with Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel. Sekhon who said that 5G will greatly increase the capacity of a telecom tower, thereby overcoming the problem of high user density leading to slow speeds.

"I, as an Indian is very excited that 5G will bring a promise of a better-connected people or a daily user, and great possibilities." He further talked about how 5G will offer a much faster experience to a b2c customer, and the first killer application will be faster broadband.



Shyam Mardikar, President, Group CTO-Mobility, Reliance Jio said "one fundamental difference which 5G is going to bring in this whole ecosystem beyond connectivity. So far in 4G, as telcos, as communication professionals, their endeavour has been to connect the world, connect the people of the world, things of the world, but 5G for the first time is going beyond connectivity and when I say beyond connectivity, we are talking about what I've now started calling as the holy trinity of communication."

If one looks at the technology change of the paradigm, open networks have taken giant strides.

Mardikar added that 5G will bring together compute, connect and store to provide an experience beyond just connectivity.

Rajen Vagadia, VP & President, Qualcomm India & SAARC said the real power of what connectivity can deliver will be seen when 5G comes in, like a wide highway that enables associated benefits.

Thompson P. Gnanam, Managing Director and Global CEO, 3i Infotech explained that 5G networks will drive edge computing services, with the explosive growth of IoT, Big Data and real-time apps, whereas Christopher Rice, CEO - Access Solutions Business, STL noted that 5G provides an open option for deploying wireless tech, which will be cloud-native and software-defined since inception.

In the fireside chat, Dr Anand Agarwal of STL said digital-based collaboration at a global level has become the norm, and the shift of apps to the cloud has become pronounced.

" We are seeing multiple interactions with two-way video interactions, Zoom calls going through the roof, but the less obvious thing is the shift of all applications, which has happened to the cloud, whether it is enterprise applications or even basic applications like Office 360. We are accessing all of this from the Cloud. And we are connected across locations, across devices. This inter accessibility has increased tremendously and is happening because of the fact that both connectivity and compute have become ubiquitous," He added.

There are now more widespread applications of robotics, machine learning in day to day process controls as well as enterprise, decision support.

