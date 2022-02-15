D-Street's next leaders: Here's what Prabhudas Lilladher's Amisha Vora has to say

Equity investors lost over Rs 10 lakh crore in the last two trading sessions as market participants preferred to dump risky assets due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions. Business Today caught up with market veteran Amisha Vora, joint managing director, Prabhudas Lilladher, to understand which is the better place to be amid the ongoing uncertainties in the domestic and global equity markets. Edited excerpts.

Business Today (BT): What is your investment strategy amid the ongoing uncertainty in the domestic equity market?

Amisha Vora (AV): Uncertainties in the global market in the form of the Ukraine crisis and resultant oil price hikes are impacting Indian equity markets. Persistent worries on high inflation and concern over the US Fed’s next move related to the tapering of interest rates are keeping market participants on their toes.

Considering these factors, there is a need to be a bit defensive by bringing value strategy to the portfolio from only growth and momentum stocks.

From a sectoral perspective, investors can zero in on private and select public sector banks where balance sheets are cleaned up. We also like the capital goods sector on the back of the China Plus One and PLI scheme, residential real estate, house improvement, and infrastructure companies.

BT: Suggest some stocks from the broader markets which could emerge as tomorrow's leaders?

AV: We are bullish on Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, and ABB India in the large-cap space. In the broader space, we prefer Praj Industries and Lakshmi Machine Works. Praj is a debt-free company and one of the leading developers of ethanol plants in the country with a 65 per cent market share. At present, ethanol is used for blending and is also favoured by the government. I think it is going to be a big star in the next 3-5 years.

We also like residential real estate as the sector has been turning around with the lowest affordability index in the world. An investor can consider Prestige Estates in the real estate space. In the home improvement space, we prefer Bajaj Electricals and Crompton Consumer.

BT: Foreign portfolio investors have offloaded shares worth over Rs 81,000 crore since October 2021. Can we expect any reversal going ahead?

AV: It will be a challenging year in terms of FII inflows considering rising US bond yields and global tapering. Overseas flows will continue to remain erratic and could be negative in the ongoing calendar year too.

BT: Where do you see Nifty by December-end?

AV: Considering the ongoing uncertainties in the global equity market, we believe that the markets will remain very volatile going ahead. However, one thing is sure the Indian market will not crash. It will continue to be a range-bound market and probably Nifty may find a bottom range around 15,500-mark and top around 18,500 for the year. Overall, India is at the cusp of strong economic growth and different sectors are doing reasonably well. It would be a buy-on dips market for the medium to long term.

BT: Would you like to buy any new-age companies at present levels?

AV: No doubt, new-age companies have witnessed correction post listing. Going ahead, we need to see how their business model will continue to evolve with the emerging competition, I feel we will still get opportunities to buy the winners at attractive prices in the medium-term and no hurry to jump in.

BT: Do you think LIC will be among the top three players in terms of market cap post listing?

AV: Yes, the insurer is eyeing a valuation close to Rs 15 lakh crore. I think it will be among the top 3 or 4 players in terms of the market cap post listing.

BT: Which factors do you think will drive the market going ahead?

AV: Ukraine crisis, rising crude oil prices, the outcome of the election in Uttar Pradesh, as well as other states in India, will drive the market.

Any positive outcome will give a fillip to the market. At present, high inflation and tapering are keeping the market under check. In case supply-side worries start subsidising, softening of inflation will be considered very positive by the market. Any good monsoon in the middle of the year can lift the market mood.

BT: How do you see the trend among retail investors to invest in IPOs by focussing on the grey market premium? Will this kind of strategy work?

AV: Retail investors who do not have much skill to evaluate an IPO so they use grey market premium as one of the tools to evaluate public offers. However, one thing is certain: the kind of multiple IPO’s in the last six months can never be repeated. And listing gain strategies based on grey market premium may also not work all the time.