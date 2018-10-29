5G knocking on the doors but are telcos ready?

The next generation 5G technology is the talk of the town. In the recently-concluded India Mobile Congress 2018, entities across the board - telecom operators, equipment vendors, government bodies - turned their focus entirely on 5G sharing use cases, broad timelines, and details of their trials in various parts of the country. Amongst all operators - now that only four are left - Reliance Jio was possibly the most spirited. For instance, Samsung announced field trials with Jio in New Delhi early next year which was in addition to Jio showcasing use cases - 5G-connected cars and VR-enabled driving - that are jointly developed with Ericsson.

In his address at the IMC 2018, Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, said that "by 2020, I believe that India will be a fully-4G country and ready for 5G ahead of others. Every phone in India will be a 4G enabled phone and every customer will have access to 4G connectivity." Earlier, Jio reportedly said that the operator will launch 5G services within six months of spectrum allocation.

Sunil Mittal, chairman of Bharti Airtel, also mentioned 5G adoption but pointed out towards the need to keep spectrum prices reasonable and lower down the taxation rates in the sector.

The investments in 5G are going to be more obligatory than voluntary for incumbent operators like Airtel and Vodafone Idea Limited given their financial health. While Jio already has a nation-wide 4G network, these players are still in the process of gradually rolling out 4G, and have earmarked huge investments. It seems that by the time these operators will have pan-India 4G network (somewhere around 2020), they will be pushed into 5G without a choice. It means that without making enough returns on their 4G spends; the incumbents will be required to make additional 5G investments.

For Jio, the shift to 5G will require lesser incremental cost - perhaps software upgrades in some cases - as compared to incumbents who still have substantial legacy networks that require upgrades to 4G/5G.

In August, ratings agency CARE had warned of a lukewarm telco participation if the government pushes for an early 5G spectrum sale. "It appears like the government is very keen on early adoption of 5G technology. With the financial difficulties faced by the telecom companies, it appears very unlikely that the telcos will opt for spectrum auction which the government plans to roll out in near future," the CARE report had said.

Telecom regulator TRAI has recommended the base price of Rs 492 crore per megahertz (MHz) for 5G airwaves that are likely to happen in the second half of 2019, as mentioned by telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan last month.

According to CARE estimates, if the government sells the 175 MHz of spectrum at the TRAI's recommended price, it will result in payment of Rs 86,100 crore by the telcos, which would be significantly higher than the amount generated by the exchequer - Rs 64,809.1 crore - in the 2016 spectrum auction that had received weak response from the telcos.

At the moment, the Indian telco story is more about long-term sustainability of the telcos than next-gen technology. The sector has witnessed major consolidation over the past two years with number of serious players reducing down to three (in addition to state-run BSNL). The challenge for telcos, especially incumbents who have seen vast erosion of net worth, is how to make business sustainable where they are able to generate enough revenues and profits so that they can afford to invest in 5G, be it spectrum, network roll-out or fibre.