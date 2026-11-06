Hiring for capability, not credentials: What the next MBA hire needs

TeamLease EdTech’s Career Outlook Report HY2 2026 points in the same direction. Fresher hiring intent across India stands at 75%, but hiring is becoming more selective as employers place greater emphasis on practical capability and digital readiness. Business analytics is among the leading domain skills, while accountability, attention to detail, critical thinking, work ethics and adaptability feature among the most sought-after behavioural capabilities.

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For MBA graduates, the implication is significant. Knowing the frameworks of strategy, finance or marketing remains important, but applying them under real-world constraints is what sets candidates apart.

AI is changing what ‘management capability’ means

AI makes this shift even more pronounced. A management graduate can now summarise research, produce a first-cut market analysis, generate content, interrogate datasets or develop scenarios far faster than before. As routine output becomes easier to produce, its value as a signal of capability declines.

The premium shifts to framing the right problem, questioning assumptions, interpreting evidence, exercising judgement and converting analysis into action.

AI literacy, therefore, should not be confused with proficiency in a particular tool. The stronger MBA candidate will understand where AI can improve productivity, how to validate its output, where human judgement remains essential and how technology affects customers, employees and business models. Even as AI skills rise rapidly in value, global recruiter research continues to place communication, problem-solving and adaptability among the most important capabilities for business graduates.

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The new transcript is proof of work

The challenge is that much of higher education still separates academic learning from workplace application. TeamLease EdTech’s From Degree Factories to Employability Hubs research found that nearly 75% of institutions surveyed were not fully industry-ready. Only 8.6% reported full curriculum alignment with industry, while live industry projects and internship integration remained limited.

These findings apply across higher education, but their message is particularly relevant to management education: preparation for employment cannot begin only during placement season.

Case studies remain valuable, but students also need internships, consulting assignments, simulations, live business problems, capstones and sustained interaction with practitioners. A graduate who can show how they improved a sales funnel, built a pricing model, analysed customer churn, redesigned a process or evaluated an AI-led business intervention gives an employer a much richer signal than marks alone.

In that sense, the portfolio is becoming a second transcript. What problems did you solve? What tools did you use? What decisions did you make? And what changed because of your work?

Institutional reputation and capability should therefore be seen as complements, not substitutes. A strong institution can open the first door. Beyond that, employers increasingly look for evidence that a candidate can navigate ambiguity, work across functions, communicate with stakeholders and move from recommendation to execution.

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What business schools need to change

Three shifts are increasingly important. First, industry must be part of the learning journey well before placement season, through co-created curricula, live business problems, interaction with practitioners and structured workplace exposure. Second, AI and data literacy should cut across finance, marketing, HR, operations and strategy rather than be confined to a standalone technology elective. Third, assessment should capture application: not simply what students know, but how they use that knowledge to solve a problem.

Continuous learning must also become part of the MBA mindset. The World Economic Forum estimates that 39% of workers’ existing skills will be transformed or become outdated by 2030. A two-year qualification cannot be expected to prepare someone for an entire career. Instead, it should lay the foundations for continuous learning and reinvention.

The next MBA hire will still benefit from a respected credential. But the winning employability stack will be broader: business fundamentals + AI and data fluency + communication + judgement + work exposure + demonstrated execution.

The future of management education, therefore, is not about choosing between credentials and skills. It is about making credentials demonstrate capability more convincingly — moving from qualification as evidence of completion to capability as evidence of readiness.

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That shift is also fundamental to Making India Employable.

(Shantanu Rooj is Founder & CEO, TeamLease EdTech. Views are personal.)

