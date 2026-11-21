Understanding the risks and complexities of AIFs

While AIFs can certainly provide access to investment opportunities, strategies and assets that are difficult to replicate through conventional products, it is important to realise that they are complex financial instruments, relatively illiquid and expensive, and thereby require careful selection and suitability assessment.

The primary complexity in AIFs arises from the inherent nature of private markets. Many private-market assets do not have continuously observable market prices. Valuations are therefore updated periodically, making them stale at best and too optimistic at worst.

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A reported NAV should consequently not be treated as a price at which the portfolio can be realised.

India's AIF industry witnesses rapid growth

Despite these complexities, India’s AIF industry has grown rapidly. As of March 2026, AIFs had raised investment commitments of about ₹17 lakh crore, with a significant share coming from domestic investors.

The number of registered funds has also doubled, from around 900 three years ago to more than 2,000 now.

As tracked by Capital Ken, an institutional alternative investments desk, these funds broadly map to approximately 1,200 active asset managers, with around 600 operating in private equity and venture capital (PEVC), 130 in private credit, 140 in real assets, 60 in hedge fund strategies and 190 in long-only strategies.

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AIFs are therefore no longer a niche product for a small group of ultra-rich investors. The overall industry has become too large for wealth managers to ignore.

Three key factors wealth managers must evaluate

In assessing whether an AIF is worth an investment, there are three broad aspects for a wealth manager to consider, namely the investment strategy, fund structure and quality of execution.

From a strategic lens, in addition to the potential upside, return drivers, risks and repeatability of the strategy need to be understood.

However, even a good strategy can produce poor outcomes if the fund is structured inefficiently. Management fees, performance carry, expenses, taxation, leverage and other commercial terms can materially reduce investor returns.

Finally, similar to a startup, an investment strategy can look compelling on paper and might even have an attractive fund structure, but will ultimately succeed or fail based on execution.

In an AIF, execution rests with the investment and portfolio operations team. Their expertise, investment discipline, sourcing network, relationships and ability to identify, structure, manage and exit investments can determine whether a strategy delivers on its promise.

Why client suitability matters more than product selection

But even when the strategy, structure and fund manager look sound, an AIF can still be a wrong investment for a client. This is where the wealth manager’s advisory process becomes critical.

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The first question is: What does the client actually need? Is there a genuine gap in the client portfolio that an alternative investment can address? Does the client need a differentiated return stream, greater diversification or exposure to a specific opportunity?

The recommendation should begin with that problem, not with a product sitting on the shelf.

The second criterion is the basket of choices available to the wealth manager. If a firm only has access to a narrow set of options, the recommendations come from a limited opportunity set, which is suboptimal for the client.

The third is how rigorously the asset manager and investment are assessed.

Track record, team stability, sourcing advantage, governance, investment thesis, valuation, vintage and exit assumptions need to be tested rather than accepted at face value.

Finally comes suitability. A client’s net worth alone does not determine whether an AIF is appropriate. The wealth manager needs to understand the client’s liquidity requirements, cash flows, existing portfolio, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

The way forward: Better selection, not higher sales

In other words, the quality of the recommendation depends not only on the fund, but also on the process through which the fund reaches the client.

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The wealth manager’s job is therefore not simply to sell an AIF. It is to establish whether the incremental value it offers justifies the fees, illiquidity, complexity and risk.

As India’s AIF industry matures, the next phase should not be about selling more AIFs but rather focus on rigorous AIF selection, consolidated portfolio construction and better assessments of client suitability.

Nidhi Ashok and Kratik Agrawal are Co-Founders of Capital Ken, an AIF Desk, and PGP Alumni of IIM Bangalore. Jitamitra Desai is a Professor of Decision Sciences at IIM Bangalore. Views are personal .