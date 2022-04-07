In Pics: Here are some key people behind the super app Tata Neu

N Chandrasekaran

Natarajan Chandrasekaran was appointed Chairman of the Board of Tata Sons in January 2017. Before that he was with TCS for 30 years. He rose through ranks and became the CEO and Managing Director of the IT company. He also served as the chairman of NASSCOM, the trade body for IT services firms, in 2012-13. Chandrasekaran has a Masters degree in Computer Applications, which he completed before joining TCS in 1987.