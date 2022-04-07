In Pics: Here are some key people behind the super app Tata Neu

N Chandrasekaran
Natarajan Chandrasekaran was appointed Chairman of the Board of Tata Sons in January 2017. Before that he was with TCS for 30 years. He rose through ranks and became the CEO and Managing Director of the IT company. He also served as the chairman of NASSCOM, the trade body for IT services firms, in 2012-13. Chandrasekaran has a Masters degree in Computer Applications, which he completed before joining TCS in 1987.
Pratik Pal, CEO of Tata Digital
Pratik Pal was appointed the CEO of Tata Digital on August 21, 2019. He was appointed to head the newly-formed entity and incubate new digital businesses. Prior to that, Pal was with TCS for over 27 years, apart from several other key leadership positions. Pal is a graduate of Electronics and Communication from Jadavpur University and holds a Master’s degree in Computer Science from Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata.
Mukesh Bansal, President of Tata Digital
The founder and CEO of Curefit joined in the executive role after Tata Sons entered a Memorandum of Understanding to invest up to $75 million in the company in June last year. With Curefit, Tata Digital entered into a range of fitness and wellness offerings. “The CureFit partnership with its industry leading platform in fitness and wellness aligns very well with our overall healthcare proposition, where fitness is increasingly becoming an integral part of a consumers’ life,” N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons had said, welcoming Bansal.
Aarthi Subramanian, Chief Digital Officer at Tata Sons
Subramanian is the Group Chief Digital Officer at Tata Sons. She has over 28 years of experience in the global technology sector. She started her career with TCS, and worked in diverse roles in India, Sweden, the US and Canada. She holds a BTech in Computer Science from National Institute of Technology, Warangal and a Masters degree in Engineering Management from University of Kansas.
Hari Menon
The co-founder of BigBasket joined the board of online pharmacy portal 1MG after Tata Digital acquired a majority stake in it. Tata Digital said that its investment in 1MG is in line with their vision of creating a digital ecosystem that addresses customers’ needs from pharmacy, diagnostics and teleconsultations. Moreover, Menon’s expertise with BigBasket and quick delivery will be in handy in the delivery play of Tata Neu.
Gaurav M, Head of Product at Tata Neu
Gaurav was appointed as the head of product at Tata Neu in December 2020. Prior to that, he was with TCS for 12 years. He has a BSc in Computer Science from University of Madras, MSc in Computer Science from PSG College of Technology, and an MBA from SP Jain Center of Management.
Abhimanyu Lal, Chief Marketing Officer & Head Operations at Tata Digital
Lal was appointed in December 2019. Before that he had worked in executive roles in Pepperfry, KartRocket, Twyst, and eBay. He has a PGDM degree from IIM-Ahmedabad.
Pavan Bargal, Head of e-commerce operations at Tata Digital
Bargal was appointed the Head of e-commerce operations in April last year. Prior to that, he had worked in the group in various positions in Tata Unistore, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Tata Chemicals and Tata Administrative Services. He has expertise in sales (FMCG), marketing (rural retail), products and retail (telecom) and supply chain (e-commerce).
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today