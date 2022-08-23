In Pics: India's top 5 export destinations

India's export tally to the world swells to $422.2 billion in the financial year 2022 on the back of robust domestic manufacturing in several sectors. Data available with CMIE Economic Outlook showed that the engineering goods sector is leading India's export contingent with a contribution of $69.8 billion into the country's kitty which is closely followed by refined petroleum and crude products ($67.6 billion), chemicals and related products ($57.3 billion), agricultural and allied products ($49.7 billion) and textiles sector ($39.8 billion).

The country registered a 45.10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth from $291 billion in FY21. For the latest quarter ended June 30, India exported products worth $121.1 billion in just three months with a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth of 3.6 per cent from $117 billion in March 2022.