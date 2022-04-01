In Pics: Stocks suggested by analysts for FY23

Vishal Wagh, head of research, Bonanza Portfolio is positive on Tanla Platforms with a target price of Rs 1,907, indicating an upside of 40 per cent from the current market price.
Ruchit Jain, lead researcher, 5paisa.com, suggested investors to buy BEML (target price: Rs 1,780) for the next one year.
Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist, WealthMills Securities, recommended private sector lender HDFC Bank.
Vishal Wagh, head of research, Bonanza Portfolio, is bullish on Home First Finance (target price: Rs 805).
Prasanth Tapse, vice president (research), Mehta Equities is positive on IDFC with an aggressive target of Rs 91.
Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist, WealthMills Securities, also recommended IT major Infosys.
Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist, WealthMills Securities, also recommends FMCG major ITC.
Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist, WealthMills Securities recommended energy-to-telecom behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL).
Vishal Wagh, head of research, Bonanza Portfolio is positive on Stove Kraft with a target price of Rs 862.
Prasanth Tapse, vice president (research), Mehta Equities, is bullish on Sun Pharma.
Ruchit Jain, lead researcher, 5paisa.com recommended Trent with a target price of Rs 1,500.
Prasanth Tapse, vice president (research), Mehta Equities, is positive on Vedanta.
