In Pics: Top OTT releases this week

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (Amazon Prime Video)

R Madhavan’s directorial debut is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 26. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film focuses on the life and struggles of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. Narayanan was falsely implicated in an espionage case and jailed in 1994. The film’s Tamil version features Suriya in a cameo role whereas the Hindi version featured Shah Rukh Khan in the same role.